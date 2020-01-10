Spread the love







Pretty sure this is the first leak of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus to hit the wires; the phone will apparently feature an OLED display, a triple-lens camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner…

Sony’s phone division is still struggling to compete with the market’s leading brands, but that isn’t stopping it from making and releasing new hardware. The next Android-powered Sony phone we’re likely to see is the Sony Xperia 5 Plus – and we’ve now got pictures of it, thanks to @OnLeaks.

Sony has a rather distinct design language that it has used on a bunch of phones in 2019; slim, svelte, and smart-looking sums it up nicely. The Sony Xperia 5 Plus follows this trend, as you can see below, with a 6.6in OLED panel, dual front-facing speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack located on the top of the device.

As per usual, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus features metal frames on the outside of the device. Dimensions are said to be 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm and there is believed to be an 8MP ToF camera on the front – perhaps for some form of advanced facial unlocking (this is rumored on the OnePlus 8 Pro). I’ve included a full breakdown of the rumored specs below:

Sony Xperia 5 Plus Specs

Roughly 6.6-inch flat OLED display

Dual front-firing speakers

8MP selfie camera

Triple rear camera + ToF

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm Jack on the top frame

Boxy metal frames

168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump)

What’s Missing In The Leak?

There’s no word on RAM, storage, or specific details about the camera, save for ToF being present inside the front-facing camera. Could we see Sony’s IMX686 (a new 60MP sensor) included inside the Xperia 5 Plus? The IMX686 is slated to replace the existing 48MP IMX586 during 2020. The Xperia X5 will launch inside 2020, so it is certainly possible – camera tech is one of the #1 defining trends in the space right now which is why the most popular phones often have the best camera tech.

Sony Xperia 5 Release Date & Cost

There is also no word on when the Xperia 5 will get a release date or how much it will cost. Given the specs and premium design, however, I think it’s safe to assume this handset will retail for around £600-£800-mark. The current Sony Xperia 5 retails for £699.99, so if you add in a bunch of improvements, as the Xperia 5 Plus does, it’s likely we’ll see a price increase.

More details as we get them…