Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G is HERE w/ Over-Clocked CPU/GPU

You want 5G, but you don’t want to pay a premium. Well, right now, there are only two games in town: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G and the newly minted Snapdragon 768G – so what’s the difference?

We’ve already done a deep dive into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and 765G CPUs, outlining their differences and performance discrepancies. But the San Diego chipmaker is now back with a slightly updated version of the 765G which is called the 768G.

Again, the emphasis here is gaming and 5G – two important trends for 2020 and beyond. But what makes the Snapdragon 768G so important is that, like its predecessor, the 765G, it is designed, predominantly, for use inside mid-tier handsets like the Xiaomi RedMi K30 5G Racing Edition which is the first handset it will appear inside.

Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 768G – What’s The Difference?

The 768G runs on essentially the same platform as the 765G, only here Qualcomm has overclocked both the CPU and the GPU. It also added in a couple of additional tweaks as you can see below:

Kryo 475 CPU overclocked to 2.8GHz (the 765G’s is 2.4GHz)

Adreno 620 GPU’s performance has been boosted by 15%

You can now update the 768G’s GPU drivers, just like you can on the Snapdragon 865

Bluetooth 5.2-support has been added as well (the 765G only has Bluetooth 5.0)

On top of this, the Snapdragon 768G will support the following Snapdragon Elite Gaming features:

Updatable GPU driver support

Qualcomm Game Jank Reducer v2.0

Qualcomm Game Fast Loader

Qualcomm Game Network Latency Manager

Snapdragon 768G’s 5G Modem Specs

5G Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System

5G Spectrum: Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), mmWave, sub-6 GHz

5G mmWave specs: 2×2 MIMO

5G sub-6 GHz specs: 100 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO

5G Peak Download Speed: 1.2 Gbps (LTE), Up to 3.7 Gbps (5G)

Multi-SIM features: Global 5G multi-SIM

5G Peak Upload Speed: Up to 1.6 Gbps (5G), 210 Mbps (LTE)

The Snapdragon 765G will also support 120Hz Full HD displays and QHD displays at 60Hz. HDR10 and HDR10+ are also fully supported. With audio, you have full support for aptX, including aptX Adaptive Audio, aptX voice audio, and support for Dolby Vision video playback.

Basically, the Snapdragon 768G is the 765G on steroids. It will bring more performance, enhanced gaming, and more power across the board. And if I were a betting man, I’d wager that it will be THIS chipset, not the 765G, that powers Google’s incoming Pixel 5 range of smartphones.