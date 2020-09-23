Qualcomm has just unveiled yet another 5G SoC in the Snapdragon 700 lineup. According to what was communicated in the official note from Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, this chipset will offer:

“Some premium mobile features to mid-range devices, obviously intended for a wider audience. Our high-end Snapdragon 700 series mobile platforms are enjoying great success […] We are constantly working to develop this relatively new range of mobile products, with the goal to address the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G brings premium mobile functionality to an even wider audience. “

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Highlights

Qualcomm Spectra 355L image processing processor

32 MP single / 16 MP dual and 192 MP single camera support

4K HDR video, 720p 240fps slow motion video recording

4K HDR10 PQ and HLG [H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC) VP8 ve VP9] video playback support

Support up to 12GB LPDDR4x 2133MHz RAM

120 Hz display support in Full HD, 60 Hz display support in QHD

HDR10, HDR10+

Cortex A55-based CPU with two 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 high performance, six 1.8 GHz Kryo 570 power-saving cores

Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G modem

Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP

Vulkan 1.1, DirectX 12 support

Support for 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 802.11ac Wave 2 x 2 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, dual frequency GNSS, USB 3.1, USB-C connectivity

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support

Hexagon Voice Assistant, Qualcomm Aqstic ses kodeği

Snapdragon 750G Full Information

The Snapdragon 750G is designed for gaming and supports vibrant True HDR colours along with local AI processing. The chip can work both in mmWave 5G networks and up to 6 GHz.

It has been confirmed that Xiaomi will be the first to release a smartphone using Snapdragon 750G.

In the first case, the signal is transmitted over a longer distance and passes through obstacles better, but the speed of the incoming connection is lower. The processor will provide up to 3.7 Gbps uplink and 1.6Gbps outbound speeds on 5G networks. In LTE networks, these figures will be 1.2 Gbps and 210 Mbps.

There are some Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that deliver smooth, low latency gaming. The chip includes the Adreno 619 GPU, which is 10% faster than the Adreno 618 in the Snapdragon 730G. The developers promise high image quality and access to multiplayer games and streaming on cloud gaming platforms.

Responsible for AI is the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with support for voice translation, smart cameras, video and image processing. The performance is up to 4 trillion operations per second, which is 20% higher compared to the Snapdragon 730G.

It uses Kryo 570 computing cores, which are also 20% faster compared to the cores in Snapdragon 730G. AI allows you to make phone calls even in noisy environments, filtering out external sounds.

The Qualcomm Spectra 355L Image Signal Processor delivers a picture with a minimum of visual noise and 4K HDR video recording. Image sensors up to 192 MP are supported.

The clock speed of the central processor is 2.2 GHz. There are Bluetooth 5.1 communication standards, Wi-Fi 6 and Full HD + screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. At standard 60Hz, the maximum resolution is 1440p. The chip is produced on the 8 nm process technology and the first smartphones on it should appear before the end of the year.