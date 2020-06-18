Snapdragon 690 Revealed: Qualcomm’s Plan For Cheap 5G Phones…

Qualcomm’s had a busy 18 months and shows no signs of relenting. The chip-maker has now revealed its latest SoC, the Snapdragon 690, and it’s designed with the sole purpose of bringing 5G to cheaper Android phones…

Up to now, if you wanted a 5G phone you’d have to pay “flagship money” – anywhere from $700 to $1200. The main reason for this is because Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 is expensive. That’s why we got the Snapdragon 765G which will apparently be appearing inside the Google Pixel 5.

But even then, you’re still looking at anywhere from $500 to $700 for a phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G. This is the new “mid-range” but it is still pretty expensive, especially for the hundreds of millions of users around the globe that cannot afford $600-$700 for a phone.

Meet The Snapdragon 690, Qualcomm’s Solution For Cheap 5G Phones

Well, this is where the newly minted Snapdragon 690 comes into play. Positioned below the Snapdragon 765G and 765, the 690 will be aimed squarely at cheap, low-end Android phones – phones that retail for as little as $250-$300 a pop. And like the 865 and 765G, it will support 5G.

The release of the 690 will herald a new era for 5G phones. In the not too distant future, like a couple of months from now, you’ll be able to pick up a 5G Android phone for in and around $300. My guess is brands like RealMe and VIVO, as well as Xiaomi, will be ALL over this new chipset.

Snapdragon 690 Specs & Features

Here’s the official specs-list for the Snapdragon 690 via Qualcomm’s product page:

Qualcomm AI Engine

Adreno 619L GPU

Kryo 560 CPU

Hexagon 692 Processor

Hexagon Scalar Accelerator

Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Vector eXtensions (HVX)

Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

Qualcomm Sensing Hub

Ultra-low-power hub for audio, voice, and sensors

Supports AI algorithms at low power

Support for fusing contextual data streams including sensors, audio, and voice

Supports multiple voice assistants

Multi-mic far-field detection and echo cancellation

5G Modem-RF System

Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System

5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, FDD, TDD

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

Sub-6 GHz: 100 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO

Qualcomm 5G PowerSave

Qualcomm® Smart Transmit™ technology

Qualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking

Qualcomm® Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning

Global 5G multi-SIM

Downlink: Up to 2.5 Gbps (5G), 1.2 Gbps (LTE)

Uplink: Up to 660 Mbps (5G), 210 Mbps (LTE)

Multimode support: 5G NR, LTE including CBRS, WCDMA, HSPA, TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

FastConnect 6200 System

Wi-Fi Standards: Wi-Fi 6-ready (802.11axready), 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

Channel Utilization: 20/40/80 MHz

MIMO Configuration: 2×2 (2-stream) with MU-MIMO

8-stream sounding (for 8×8 MU-MIMO)

Wi-Fi Security: WPA3-Enterprise, WPA3-Enhanced Open, WPA3 Easy Connect, WPA3-Personal

Target Wake Time (TWT)

Integrated Bluetooth

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Bluetooth audio: Qualcomm TrueWireless™ Technology, aptX Adaptive

Qualcomm Spectra 355L Image Signal Processor

Dual 14-bit ISPs

Up to 192 MP snapshot capture (up to 48 MP snapshot capture with MFNR)

Up to 32+16 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

Rec. 2020 color gamut/10-bits per color video capture

Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 240 FPS

HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture

Video Capture Formats: HDR10, HLG

4K HDR Video Capture with Portrait Mode (Bokeh)

Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR)

Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator for hardware-accelerated voice signal processing

Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio codec (up to WCD9385)

Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (THD+N), Playback: -108dB

Native DSD support, PCM up to 384 kHz/32-bit

Customizable “Golden Ears” filter

Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (up to WSA8815)

Maximum On-Device Display Support:

FHD+ @ 120 Hz

Maximum External Display Support:

QHD @ 60 Hz

10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut

HDR10 and HDR10+

CPU

Kryo 560, Octa-core CPU

Up to 2.0 GHz

64-bit Architecture

Visual Subsystem

Adreno 619L GPU

Vulkan® 1.1 API support

4K HDR10 PQ and HLG Video Playback (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut)

H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC) VP8 and VP9 playback

Physically Based Rendering

API Support: OpenGL® ES 3.2, OpenCL™ 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1, DirectX 12

Security

Biometric Authentication: Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Face

On-Device: Qualcomm® Mobile Security, Key Provisioning Security, Qualcomm® Processor Security,

Qualcomm® Content Protection, Qualcomm® Trusted Execution Environment, Camera Security Secure

Camera, Crypto Engine, Malware Protection, Secure Boot, Secure Token

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and SBAS

Dual Frequency Support

Low Power Geofencing and Tracking, Sensor-assisted Navigation

Near Field Communications (NFC): Supported

General Specifications

Memory Speed: up to 1866 MHz, 8 GB RAM

Memory Type: 2 x 16-bit, LPDDR4x

Near Field Communications (NFC) support

DisplayPort over USB Type-C support

8 nm Process Technology

Part Number: SM6350

As you can, the 690 covers A LOT of ground with its specs and features. You have support for up to 8GB of RAM, WiFi 6, and up to 48MP image capture to pull just a few highlights from the list of specs above. The main event, however, is its inclusion of 5G support via Qualcomm’s integrated Snapdragon X51 5G modem-RF system, as well as its support for 120Hz displays.

Bottom line? Cheap Android phones are about to get A LOT better. Expect the first phones carrying Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 to drop very soon…