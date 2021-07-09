Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Specs: All The Details...

Qualcomm’s Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is the company’s first – IIRC – ultra-flagship Android phone. It has a TON of specs and it comes bundled with a pair of $300 headphones too…

Qualcomm makes chips. It sells a lot of chips. Most Android phones run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets. But Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform is more than just a CPU – it comes with myriad features that apply to all aspects of your phone’s functionality.

And what better way to show off just what Snapdragon is capable of than by creating your own smartphone? This is what the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is – even though the name is terrible.

The Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is Qualcomm’s new Android phone and it is designed to show off the best of Snapdragon. It is also packing some truly killer specs and hardware too, as you can see below.

Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Specs

Dimensions: N/A

Display Size & Type: 6.78-inch, 144Hz Samsung OLED

RAM: 16GB of RAM

CPU: Snapdragon 888

OS: Android 11

Camera: 64MP + 12MP + 8MP

Battery: 4000mAh + 65W Fast Charge

Storage: 512GB

As you can see, the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is something of a beast. Not only do you have a 6.7in OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, but you also get 16GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s hottest new chipset, the Snapdragon 888.

In terms of performance, the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is up there with the best of them – it has more RAM than any other phone on the market right now.

The Android phone will run on Android 11 and was co-developed by ASUS, a company that knows ALL about building insanely specced-out phones (see its ASUS ROG PHONE 5 for more details).

Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Pictures

The Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders

Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Price

The Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders will cost $1500 and it will only be available to buy direct from Qualcomm. Do not expect to see this phone getting picked up by carriers or networks in the US or UK.

Qualcomm is also including a free pair of $300 headphones in the box too. Specifically, you’ll get a pair of Master & Dynamic MW08 earbuds, these run Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Sound protocol, so music quality should be superb with up to 24-bit 96kHz playback.

Given the specs and the fact you get a bangin’ pair of headphones included, $1500 isn’t too bad for this phone. Obviously, its longevity will depend on how long Qualcomm (or ASUS) supports it with Android updates. It could get a year, two years, or none – it all depends.

The Best 5G Performance Inside Any Smartphone

Qualcomm makes 5G modems for phones too, and the one used inside the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders promises to lift the bar with respect to coverage, access, and overall speed.

Qualcomm says the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders will offer “the most comprehensive support for all key 5G sub-6 and mmWavebands and combinations in a single device.”

The phone also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

What About The Cameras?

As you can see from the above specs list, the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders packs in a triple-lens camera module, utilizing ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens. But the real magic happens under the hood and is driven by Qualcomm’s new ISP tech inside the SD888.

Snapdragon 888 transforms mobile devices into professional-quality cameras. Featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP, this platform is the first Snapdragon with a Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously at breakneck processing speeds—up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. Users can also enjoy 120fps burst snapshots for capturing ultra-fast high-resolution action shots or capture three 4K HDR videos at the same time. New 4K HDR with computational HDR video capture provides dramatic improvements to color, contrast, and detail. The Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP also debuts a new low light architecture, for brighter photos, even in near darkness. Also included is photo capture in 10-bit color depth in the HEIF format – so you can capture photos in over a billion shades of color. QUALCOMM

Is The Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Worth It?

If you’re an early adopter, or you just want something different, yeah, the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is probably worth it – it has tons of hardcore specs and a brilliant camera.

But for $1500, it is a big ask for a phone with ZERO credentials. I mean, you could pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro for considerably less – and they both have similar specs.

I like that Qualcomm has bundled some truly amazing headphones in with the phone, but even then I don’t think this would be enough to persuade me to go out and drop $1500 on a phone like this.

What if it bombs? Will Qualcomm still support it? I have no idea. And if you’re paying $1500 for something, you want assurances. Assurances that you’ll get software support, regular updates, and multiple versions of Android when they’re available.

As a concept phone, though, the Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders is very, very cool.

