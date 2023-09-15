Sky TV Add-Ons: Packages & Prices Compared [2023]
Looking to pimp your Sky TV experience? Sky offers a variety of add-ons to suit your entertainment needs. Here’s an overview of all the latest add-ons and how much they cost in 2023
So you’ve got Sky TV. Congrats! You’re already enjoying a buffet of entertainment options. But what if I told you that you could elevate that experience to a whole new level?
Imagine this: You’re a sports fanatic, and you don’t want to miss a single moment of the Premier League.
Or perhaps you’re a cinephile, and the idea of a new movie premiere every day sounds like a dream come true.
Got kids? There’s even something for the little critters too.
Here’s all of the best and most current Sky TV add-ons you can upgrade to right now, complete with how much they cost, what they do, and what’s included.
Let’s dig in…
Best Sky TV Add-Ons
Sports Packages ⚽
Sky Sports
Sky Sports includes live and recorded coverage of a variety of sports such as football, cricket, golf, rugby, and Formula 1. It features multiple dedicated channels for specific sports, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews, all available in HD and some in Ultra HD.
- Original Price: £34/month
- Discounted Price: £20/month
- Features: Access to all eight Sky Sports channels in HD. Ultra HD available if you’ve selected the Ultra HD add-on.
TNT Sport
TNT Sports is a sports broadcasting network that offers live and recorded coverage of various sports events. Originally known as BT Sports, it has been rebranded to TNT Sports but continues to provide the same range of content, including exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League
- Price: £28/month
- Features: Formerly known as BT Sports, offers exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League across four TNT Sports channels.
Movie Packages 🎥
Sky Cinema
Sky Cinema is a premium movie channel offered by Sky TV, featuring a vast library of films ranging from the latest blockbusters to timeless classics. With a new premiere every day and over 1,000 other films to choose from, Sky Cinema is a haven for movie enthusiasts.
The service also includes additional perks like Paramount Plus at no extra cost, providing a comprehensive cinematic experience right in the comfort of your home.
- Original Price: £19/month
- Discounted Price: £12/month
- Features: A new premiere every day, over 1000 films, and includes
ParamountPlus at no extra cost.
Netflix
- Original Price: £7/month
- Discounted Price: £6/month
- Features: Add your Netflix subscription to your Sky TV package and enjoy Netflix Originals like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.
Family & Kids 🧒
Sky Kids
Sky Kids is a specialized package designed to keep younger viewers entertained and engaged. With access to over 4,500 episodes on-demand and 10 live channels, it’s a treasure trove of kid-friendly content.
From animated adventures to educational shows, Sky Kids offers a wide array of programming tailored to various age groups
- Price: £6/month
- Features: Over 4500 episodes on demand and 10 live channels. Up to 10 individual profiles on the Sky Kids app, tailored to the age of your children.
Quality Upgrades 📺
Sky TV in HD
- Original Price: £9/month
- Discounted Price: £8/month
- Features: Upgrade to HD quality, offering five times more detail than standard definition.
Ultra HD + HD
With this package, you don’t just get High Definition (HD); you get Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD), which offers four times the detail of regular HD.
This means crisper, clearer, and more vibrant visuals that make you feel like you’re part of the action.
But that’s not all. The Sky Ultra HD package also allows you to watch Netflix on up to four screens simultaneously, rather than the standard two
- Original Price: £13/month
- Discounted Price: £12/month
- Features: Four times the detail of HD and allows Netflix viewing on four screens.
Multi-Device Packages 🏠
Multiscreen
For £15 a month, this feature allows you to watch Sky TV on up to four different devices in your home. That’s right, no more fighting over the remote or missing out on your favorite shows because someone else is hogging the TV.
- Price: £15/month
- Features: Watch Sky on up to four different devices in your home.
Key Takeaways…
The Breakdown: Add-Ons You Can’t Afford to Miss
- Sky Sports: Originally £34, now just £20 a month. Get all eight Sky Sports channels in glorious HD. If you’re a sports enthusiast, this is your golden ticket to never missing a game again.
- Sky Cinema: Slashed from £19 to £12 a month. A paradise for movie lovers, offering a new premiere every day and a library of over 1000 films. Plus, it now includes
ParamountPlus at no extra cost.
- Netflix: A steal at £6 a month. Integrate your Netflix account into your Sky TV package and dive into a world of Netflix Originals.
- TNT Sport: Yours for £28 a month. Perfect for those who want the best of both worlds: Sky and TNT sports channels.
- Sky Kids: At £6 a month, this add-on is a treasure trove for the little ones, featuring over 4500 episodes on demand and 10 live channels.
