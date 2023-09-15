Sky TV Add-Ons: Packages & Prices Compared [2023]

Pin

Looking to pimp your Sky TV experience? Sky offers a variety of add-ons to suit your entertainment needs. Here’s an overview of all the latest add-ons and how much they cost in 2023

So you’ve got Sky TV. Congrats! You’re already enjoying a buffet of entertainment options. But what if I told you that you could elevate that experience to a whole new level?

Imagine this: You’re a sports fanatic, and you don’t want to miss a single moment of the Premier League.

Or perhaps you’re a cinephile, and the idea of a new movie premiere every day sounds like a dream come true.

Got kids? There’s even something for the little critters too.

Here’s all of the best and most current Sky TV add-ons you can upgrade to right now, complete with how much they cost, what they do, and what’s included.

Let’s dig in…

Best Sky TV Add-Ons

Sports Packages ⚽ Sky Sports Sky Sports includes live and recorded coverage of a variety of sports such as football, cricket, golf, rugby, and Formula 1. It features multiple dedicated channels for specific sports, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews, all available in HD and some in Ultra HD. Original Price: £34/month
Discounted Price: £20/month
Features: Access to all eight Sky Sports channels in HD. Ultra HD available if you've selected the Ultra HD add-on.

: £34/month Discounted Price : £20/month

TNT Sport TNT Sports is a sports broadcasting network that offers live and recorded coverage of various sports events. Originally known as BT Sports, it has been rebranded to TNT Sports but continues to provide the same range of content, including exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League Price: £28/month
Features: Formerly known as BT Sports, offers exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League across four TNT Sports channels.

: £28/month Features: Formerly known as BT Sports, offers exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League across four TNT Sports channels. ✅ GET THIS PACKAGE

Movie Packages 🎥 Sky Cinema Sky Cinema is a premium movie channel offered by Sky TV, featuring a vast library of films ranging from the latest blockbusters to timeless classics. With a new premiere every day and over 1,000 other films to choose from, Sky Cinema is a haven for movie enthusiasts. The service also includes additional perks like Paramount Plus at no extra cost, providing a comprehensive cinematic experience right in the comfort of your home. Original Price: £19/month
Discounted Price: £12/month
Features: A new premiere every day, over 1000 films, and includes Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

: £19/month Discounted Price : £12/month

Netflix Original Price: £7/month
Discounted Price: £6/month
Features: Add your Netflix subscription to your Sky TV package and enjoy Netflix Originals like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

: £7/month Discounted Price : £6/month

: £6/month Features: Add your Netflix subscription to your Sky TV package and enjoy Netflix Originals like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things. ✅ GET THIS PACKAGE

Family & Kids 🧒 Sky Kids Sky Kids is a specialized package designed to keep younger viewers entertained and engaged. With access to over 4,500 episodes on-demand and 10 live channels, it's a treasure trove of kid-friendly content. From animated adventures to educational shows, Sky Kids offers a wide array of programming tailored to various age groups Price: £6/month
Features: Over 4500 episodes on demand and 10 live channels. Up to 10 individual profiles on the Sky Kids app, tailored to the age of your children.

: £6/month Features: Over 4500 episodes on demand and 10 live channels. Up to 10 individual profiles on the Sky Kids app, tailored to the age of your children. ✅ GET THIS PACKAGE

Quality Upgrades 📺 Sky TV in HD Original Price : £9/month

: £9/month Discounted Price : £8/month

Ultra HD + HD With this package, you don't just get High Definition (HD); you get Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD), which offers four times the detail of regular HD. This means crisper, clearer, and more vibrant visuals that make you feel like you're part of the action. But that's not all. The Sky Ultra HD package also allows you to watch Netflix on up to four screens simultaneously, rather than the standard two Original Price: £13/month
Discounted Price: £12/month
Features: Four times the detail of HD and allows Netflix viewing on four screens.

: £13/month Discounted Price : £12/month

: £12/month Features: Four times the detail of HD and allows Netflix viewing on four screens. ✅ GET THIS PACKAGE

Multi-Device Packages 🏠 Multiscreen For £15 a month, this feature allows you to watch Sky TV on up to four different devices in your home. That's right, no more fighting over the remote or missing out on your favorite shows because someone else is hogging the TV. Price: £15/month
Features: Watch Sky on up to four different devices in your home.

: £15/month Features: Watch Sky on up to four different devices in your home. ✅ GET THIS PACKAGE

