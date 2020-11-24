Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE w/ Boost Mobile

Looking at picking up the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE? Hold your horses! Boost Mobile has a big deal that’ll save you $100 on the phone RIGHT NOW…

If you’re thinking about picking up the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you’ll want to see this new deal from Boost Mobile. The US MVNO carrier has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE by $100.

You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $599.99 – down from $699.99. And, yes, that’s cheaper than buying it directly from Samsung. It also makes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11 and its newer iPhone 12 models.

The Galaxy S20 FE exists because Samsung’s more expensive Galaxy S20 wasn’t selling too well. As it turns out, Android users prefer value for money over shiny new specs they don’t have much use for – the S20, while an amazing phone, was just too expensive for many at $999.

And given that the Galaxy S20 FE is almost $400 cheaper than the Galaxy S20, there aren’t even that many concessions. The Galaxy S20 FE looks solid, it has a 120Hz OLED display, and it runs the same OS and UX as the Galaxy S20. It also has 5G and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Camera Specs

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.4, 76mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, 1.12µm

The Galaxy S20 FE’s camera isn’t quite as potent as the one found in the S20, but it is still damn impressive. And most users will not be able to tell the difference. There are only slight differences in play here, things like 8K recording and a slightly lower-resolution display.

All the core specs and hardware are still there. Plus, the Galaxy S20 FE has a bigger battery and a larger display than the S20. And given the price difference, I honestly have no idea why anyone would buy the S20 over the Galaxy S20 FE? I mean, the FE is a total steal at this price.

Galaxy S20 FE Wireless Charging Speeds

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has 25W wireless charging, which is decent enough but still way behind the likes of OPPO, RealMe, and VIVO. On the Galaxy S20 FE, you do get slower wireless charging – it’s rated at 15W. The same as Apple’s iPhone 12 range.

Is this a deal-breaker? Absolutely not. And neither is the fact you cannot record 8K video on the Galaxy S20 FE.

My advice? If you want a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone in 2020, go with the Galaxy S20 FE – it is a brilliant phone sold at a great price. And these are two things in combination we rarely get from Samsung.

And with a $100 discount via Boost Mobile, this deal is too good to pass up. Especially since the Galaxy S20 FE is guaranteed to get three years’ worth of Android updates too.

That’s as good as a Pixel phone.