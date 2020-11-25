Samsung’s Smart Monitor Will Wirelessly Connect To Your Phone

Also includes support for AirPlay 2, PCs, and app casting…

Samsung’s new Smart Monitor is designed for use by “modern” users that might only want to use one device for all their computing needs. If you have a mobile phone and Samsung’s new Smart Monitor, you can wirelessly connect your phone to the monitor and run your phone apps on the big screen.

Pretty cool, right? Samsung says the new Smart Monitor is designed with modern consumers in mind – those that predominantly use their phones or tablets for everything.

With the Smart Monitor by Samsung, that is all you’ll need. You can then run your smartphone’s software – Android, for instance, and all of your applications – on the big display, with full support for keyboards and a mouse. It’s a new, novel way of doing desktop computing with your phone.

Both the M7 and M5 Smart Monitors are powered by Tizen and come with Bixby built-in.

“The new Smart Monitor showcases Samsung’s continued commitment to industry-leading innovation in technology that understands and supports the lifestyles of our customers,” said Pat Bugos, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Our new Smart Monitor has been designed to meet the demand for technology that serves the new normal for many Canadians as entertainment, work and education increasingly take place at-home. The Smart Monitor offers a one-screen solution to customers, bringing their display and entertainment needs together into one hub.”

DEX Support As Standard

If you have a Samsung phone, you can use DEX to fully connect the two devices and get yourself a full-on desktop computer environment on the go. You don’t need DEX, however, according to Samsung: Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay 2.

Built-In WiFi

The Samsung Smart Display will run Microsoft Office 365 applications without the need for a PC connection. It does this via its built-in WiFi connection. This means you can edit, work, and create all kinds of documents with the Smart Display without connecting it to anything, save your mouse and keyboard.

With Remote Access, users can access documents and files on laptops and other PCs via the Smart Monitor. You can then edit, update, or share these documents from the Smart Monitor. You also have multiple USB Type C ports for extended connectivity and peripherals.

It Does Media Streaming Too

Because the Samsung Smart Monitor has built-in WiFi and the ability to cast and receive data from external devices, you can stream content to it from your phone, tablet, or laptop and watch it on a bigger display.

The Smart Monitor also features Adaptive Picture technology which optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions.

Samsung Smart Monitor Release Date

The Smart Monitor from Samsung will be available in late November in Canada. There will be two models available: the M7 (a 32in UHD monitor) and the M5 (FHD 32in and 27in options).

Samsung Smart Monitor Specs

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor Specs

Model M7 Display Screen Size (Inch) 32” Flat / Curved Flat Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angle 178°(Horizontal)/178°(Vertical) Brightness (Typical) 250cd/m2(Typ), Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) HDR HDR10 Interface HDMI 2.0 2EA USB-C 1 EA (65W Charging) Wi-Fi 5 Yes Bluetooth 4.2 Yes Speaker 5W x 2EA USB 2.0 3EA Smart Feature / Service OS Tizen 5.5 Voice Assistant(Bixby 2.0) Yes VOD(Netflix, YouTube, etc) Yes Mobile Casting/Mirroring Yes Remote Access Yes

Samsung M5 Smart Monitor Specs

Model M5 Display Screen Size (Inch) 27”, 32” Flat / Curved Flat Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angle 178°(Horizontal)/178°(Vertical) Brightness (Typical) 250cd/m2(Typ), Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) HDR HDR10 Interface HDMI 2.0 2EA USB-C N/A Wi-Fi 5 Yes Bluetooth 4.2 Yes Speaker 5W x 2EA USB 2.0 2EA Smart Feature / Service OS Tizen 5.5 Voice Assistant(Bixby 2.0) Yes VOD(Netflix, YouTube, etc) Yes Mobile Casting/Mirroring Yes Remote Access Yes