Dear, GOD! That’s Expensive! Samsung Galaxy S20 Price Leaked…

The launch and release of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range is just around the corner, and now we’ve gotten our first indication about how much the phones will cost…

If you’re looking to get a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone in the next few months and are hoping for lower prices than last year’s Galaxy S10 range, look away now…

The Samsung Galaxy S20 prices will apparently start at 900 EUROS for the base Galaxy S20 model and top out at 1300 EUROS for the top of the line Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Max Weinberg, the man behind a recent slew of Galaxy S20 leaks, posted the alleged pricing structure on Twitter. The full roster of pricing for the entire Galaxy S20 range looks a little something like this:

Galaxy S20 Prices:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – 900 to 1000 EURO

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – 1050 to 1100 EURO

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – 1300 EURO

Now, these prices are only “leaked” prices and that means they could be subject to change. However, Samsung has increased the price of its “flagship” phones (above inflation) every year since the release of the Galaxy S3.

It wasn’t until last year, however, that Samsung really started hiking up the prices; the Galaxy S10 was $180 more than the Galaxy S9. Up to that point, the price increase each year was around $70. And make no mistake: these price increases are the #1 reason why flagship sales are on the decline.

It is also the #1 reason why Apple doubled down on the success of its iPhone XR with the release of a $699.99 iPhone 11 last year. It learned the hard way that 99.9% of consumers DO NOT want $1000 phones as standard. Most will balk at that kind of pricing which makes Samsung’s Galaxy S20 pricing all the more difficult to look at…

High Prices Are Killing Flagship Phone Sales…

Research done by CounterPoint that looked at flagship sales for Q3 2019 showed that only 3 of the top 10 smartphones sold for the quarter were flagship options. And they were the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR, and the Huawei P30. The rest were cheaper phones like the OPPO A9, Samsung Galaxy A50, and Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

You’ll notice that neither the Galaxy S10 nor the Galaxy Note 10 are featured inside the top 10 smartphones for Q3 2019. Why? I think it’s pretty simple: people in the Android space are going with cheaper options in increasing numbers. And who can blame them? Why pay $900-$1200 for a phone when you can get something very similar for $500 or less?

Is a $1000 price tag justified for these phones? In a way, yes. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10, for instance, have a ton of new features and abilities. These features cost money to implement and develop, and that cost is then passed onto you, the consumer. But given the drop in sales, perhaps it’s time for Samsung to rethink its approach?

Do we REALLY need all that fancy tech? Most people don’t use half the features built into their smartphones. For this reason, perhaps it is time that Samsung – and other Android brands – started taking a leaf from OPPO and Xiaomi’s book and focus on making great phones that pack core specs and features for reasonable prices?

Either way, if Samsung wants to compete in a market where you can buy an iPhone for $699, it is definitely going to have to rethink its pricing structure for the Galaxy S20 range – 900 EURO is way too expensive for the base model of a flagship phone series. Apple now understands this, so why not Samsung?