Samsung Phones Can Now Stream Select Apps To Windows 10

Got a new Samsung phone? Well, you can now start streaming multiple apps to your Windows 10 PC, including WhatsApp and Instagram

Thanks to Microsoft’s Your Phone Companion app, multiple Samsung phones can now stream select apps to your Windows 10 PC. Microsoft promised some BIG improvements were coming to its Your Phone app, and it has delivered BIG TIME.

With the newly updated Your Phone app, Samsung phone users can now stream multiple apps from their phones to their Windows 10 PC and laptops. You can stream multiple apps at once too. And it works great as well.

In order to access this feature, you will need a compatible Samsung phone. And right now, the Samsung phones that are compatible are almost exclusively Samsung’s latest flagship models.

Your Phone App Compatible Samsung Phones:

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 ultra

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S20 (One UI beta)

Galaxy S20+ (One UI beta)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (One UI beta)

Initially, the app streaming capabilities of the Your Phone app were tested on the Galaxy Note 20. But it looks as if Samsung and Microsoft have put the hours in and ensured a much wider-spread of supported phones for the official roll-out of the app.

Obviously, in order to use this feature, you will need the latest version of the Your Phone app. You can get it here. Your Windows 10 PC will also need to be running a Windows 10 build from May or later.

If you already have the Your Phone app installed on your Samsung phone, make sure it is updated to the latest version – 1.20102.132.0 or later.

Once you have all of these things, you can then start streaming apps from your Samsung phone to your Windows 10 PC and/or laptop.

Your Phone app will allow you to stream Android apps to your PC and, if the mood takes you, pin them to the Windows 10 taskbar as well. The app is now 100% ready to go, so if you have one of the Samsung phones listed above and a Windows 10 PC or laptop, you’re good to go!