You could save up to $1200 bucks with Samsung’s pre-order trade-in deals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Part of the reason why Samsung has shifted so many Galaxy Z Fold and Flip units these past few years is its trade-in deals which massively discount the hugely expensive prices of the phones.

If you have a newish phone to trade-in and you fancy picking up one of Samsung’s new foldable phones, here’s what you need to know about its current pre-order trade-in offers. And remember, these are “pre-order deals”, so they won’t be around forever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Galaxy Z Flip 6 Trade-In Deals Explained Pin During the pre-sale period, Samsung is offering a $120 discount on all models, effectively pricing the 512GB versions at the cost of their 256GB counterparts. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Pricing: 512GB model: $1,899.99 (Full price) / $699.99 (With eligible trade-in)

1TB model: $2,019.99 (Full price) / $819.99 (With eligible trade-in) Galaxy Z Flip 6 Pricing: 512GB model: $1,099 (Full price) / $449.99 (With eligible trade-in)

These offers provide significant savings for customers looking to upgrade to Samsung’s latest foldable devices. The enhanced trade-in program allows for substantial discounts, potentially saving buyers up to $1,200 on the Z Fold 6 and $649 on the Z Flip 6.

Also, keep in mind that Samsung’s similar Galaxy Z Fold 5 can now be picked up (refurbished) for a fraction of the price of a new Galaxy Z Fold 6.