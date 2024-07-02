TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rumors & Leaks… Updates & Changes Redesign : Thinner and wider than Z Fold 5, 5.6mm thick when unfolded.

Samsung will debut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Unpacked 2024, bringing a slew of changes to its enduring foldable smartphone. We’re not expecting miracles – meaning, lower prices – but there are plenty of notable changes and updates planned.

Being so close to launch, the leaks are now getting more consistent, more accurate. There’s still no way of telling exactly what Samsung will do with its sixth-generation foldable Android phone, but we have a pretty good idea.

Stick around until the end because we’ll be covering off everything from proposed design changes to its specs, camera module, and more…

Pin Samsung has officially announced the next Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event for July 10, 2024, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to make its debut. This is earlier than previous years which means Samsung, always keen to make a buck, is either confident about what it’s launching or is worried by developments in Google and Apple’s camp. Case in point: we KNOW the Pixel 9 series is launching a lot earlier than usual – August 13, 2024. As for pricing, while hopes for a significant price drop may be optimistic, we’re looking at a potential range of $1,699 to $1,899 for the base model. Some rumors suggest a price hike of up to $100 or even €300, which could push the starting price to $1,899 or higher for premium configurations.

Design and Display The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature a major redesign, with a wider and thinner profile compared to its predecessor. Leaked renders suggest a device that’s just 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm when folded, a significant reduction from the Z Fold 5. Pin The outer display is expected to grow from 6.2 inches to 6.4 inches, with a wider aspect ratio for improved usability. The main inner display is likely to remain at 7.6 inches but may feature Samsung’s new “Ironflex” technology, potentially offering improved durability. Color options are rumored to include navy blue, light pink, and silver, with possible white and black variants exclusive to Samsung’s website. Performance and Specs Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is almost certain to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. RAM is expected to stay at 12GB, with storage options likely ranging from 256GB to 1TB. Samsung is having all kinds of issues with its Exynos 2500 chipset which is why, on its bigger releases, the company is eyeing a potential partnership with MediaTek. This isn’t a problem for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, however, as it comes out before the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 – the chip is due to land in October, 2024. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is reportedly 30% more expensive than its predecessor. That’s the price you have to pay when Big Tech is hellbent on shoving AI features down everybody’s throats. So it is probably a good thing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn’t using it.

Cameras Pin The cameras on Samsung’s foldable phones – at least, for me – have always been the weak points. Historically, they’ve been OK but when you’re paying THAT much for a phone, you tend to want better than OK camera performance. Samsung made important improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s camera abilities but it still lacked the clout, finesse, and overall performance of what you got on the Galaxy S24 series. While hoping for significant camera upgrades, current leaks suggest the Z Fold 6 may retain a similar camera setup to its predecessor: 50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

10MP telephoto camera

10MP outer selfie camera

4MP under-display inner camera However, there are whispers of potential improvements in image processing and AI-enhanced photography features which could go some way towards bridging the gap between Samsung’s mainline releases and its foldable phones.

Galaxy AI Features

Following the success of AI features in the Galaxy S24 series, the Z Fold 6 is expected to incorporate similar capabilities, including real-time call translation, document summarization, and advanced image editing.

Samsung has hinted at AI features specifically designed to take advantage of the foldable form factor. What these could be remains to be seen, however, as the sky’s kind of the limit when it comes to AI features.

No one has yet managed to really nail down something truly captivating, though, and while Apple’s integration of AI in Apple Intelligence looks promising, good ol’ behind-the-scenes-machine-learning still tends to be more useful and practical in a day to day sense.

Battery and Charging While specific battery capacity details are yet to emerge, the slimmer design may pose challenges for battery size. The more you reduce the size of a phone, the less room you have for batteries and smaller batteries – most of the time, especially when combined with more intensive features like AI stuff – usually translates into worse battery life. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is known for its power management, so this shouldn’t be too much of an issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but with new phones I always like to see improvements in real-world metrics like battery life. I guess the tradeoff here is that you’ll get more or less the same battery life as you did on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, just with access to more advanced features. Whether you’re cool with that will depend on what you value more – AI features or battery life. Additional Features The S Pen may continue to be supported, though a built-in slot remains unlikely.

There’s speculation about the use of titanium in the frame, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which could enhance durability and premium feel.

Improved water and dust resistance is expected, building on the IPX8 rating of the Z Fold 5.

There’s Talk of A Potential Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Model

Just when you think the price of phones couldn’t get any higher, we get leaks about an Ultra version of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. Normally, an Ultra version would be a welcome addition to a phone range – the S24 Ultra is fanatics, serving a unique purpose in that lineup of phones. Ditto the Pro Max and the rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL.

But when the “basic” models in a phone series cost the best part of $2000, there’s not really much more room for a price increase – I mean, how much higher could it realistically go? $3000, $4000. And for what? A better camera system and more premium materials?

Meh, if you want that, just go with the Ultra model from the Galaxy S series. You’ll be in much better hands, get access to better hardware, and you’ll pay WAY less.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is said to feature premium materials like titanium and potentially more advanced camera capabilities. Details remain scarce, though, and this model almost certainly will not see the light of day.