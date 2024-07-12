Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Is An Over-Priced “Dud” Update 

Samsung’s pricing for its newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 is odd, and not in a good way – here’s why…
Foldable phones are expensive, everybody knows that. This is the number one reason why most people – myself included – have never seen one in use in the wild. Last year, 15.9 million foldable phones were sold globally, per TrendForce’s data, of which Samsung accounted for 60% – down from 80% the year before.
So, you’d think, coming into a market where it is losing ground to its competitors, Samsung would come out guns-blazing with its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones. Well, if you thought that, you clearly haven’t been paying attention…
Samsung Has More Competition Than Ever In The Foldable Phone Space, It’s TIME For Cheaper Prices…
New foldable models from OPPO, Honor, VIVO and Xiaomi gobbled up 10% of Samsung’s marketshare in the space of 12 months. Analysts expert their share to creep up some more in 2024/25 too. Google’s Pixel Fold is no where to be seen in the market stats, however, which makes sense given its pricing and the lack of marketing effort Google put into it.
Given Samsung’s got more competition these days, you’d think it’d be keen to start being a little more competitive. It’s been doing this for six generations now, at some point the economies of scale have to kick in. But they haven’t yet, not even a little bit – Samsung’s new foldable phones are more expensive than ever.
You’re Literally Getting Nothing New On The Galaxy Fold 6, Even The Camera System is Old-Hat
For the base model, you’ll pay $1899 and for that princely sum you’ll get a new processor and some AI features. Yes, the design has been altered slightly but I’d argue a thinner chassis and slightly different aspect ratio for the screen does not warrant a $100 premium.
Had Samsung brought the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera module over to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, sure, $100 wouldn’t have seemed to bad. In fact, with that kind of camera system strapped to the back of it, the phone would have looked like great value compared to its predecessor. But that didn’t happen, of course, with Samsung opting use the same, dogged camera module as before (and before that too, if you’re keeping tabs).
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Is Way To Similar To The Galaxy Z Fold 5
Looking at the spec sheets for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (included below), it’s kind of impossible – at first – to see any meaningful changes. Sure, it has a new CPU, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 3, and some new dimensions. But that’s kind of it.
|Specs
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|Dimensions
|Folded: 68.1 × 153.5 × 12.1mm Unfolded: 132.6 × 153.5 × 5.6mm
|Folded: 154.9 × 67.1 × 13.4 mm Unfolded: 154.9 × 129.9 × 6.1 mm
|Weight
|239g
|253g
|Screen
|6.3-inch, 22.1:9, 120 Hz 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120 Hz
|6.2-inch, 23:9, 120 Hz 7.6-inch, 21.6:18, 120 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy
|RAM, Storage and Price
|12GB / 256GB – $1,899.99
|12GB / 256GB – $1,799.99
|Cameras
|50MP main, f/1.8 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4 10MP front 4MP internal
|50MP main, f/1.8 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4 10MP front 4MP internal
|Battery Size
|4,400 mAh
|4,400 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|25W wired 15W wireless
|25W wired 15W wireless
The battery is the same, the RAM and storage are the same, the camera module is the same, the wired and wireless charging speeds are the same, and there is still no built in holder for the S-Pen. So, what, exactly are you paying $100 more for? A chipset and a few extra hours running some CAD software?
AI Features Will Not Save The Galaxy Z Fold 6
If you want to grow a product line, protect your market share, and persuade people like me to switch from standard smartphones to foldable ones, and pay the best part of $2000 for the privilege, you need to make each, new update a compelling proposition – it needs to have some pizzazz. And the easiest way for Samsung to have done that this year would have been with the camera module – just bring the S24 Ultra’s over. Job done.
Instead, following the ongoing trend of 2024, potential users are being mugged off by the “promise” of AI – or, in this context, Galaxy AI. But as we all now know – and Goldman Sachs too, which recently called BS on the entire Generative AI hype train – AI is not the silver bullet Big Tech were hoping. Consumers don’t trust it, and there’s myriad legal issues with its current implementation.
Given everything we’ve seen from Samsung’s foldable lineup these past two generations, I’m thinking it could well lose another 10% market share in 2024/25. And you know what? Given what’s happened with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it deserves to.