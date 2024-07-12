Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Is An Over-Priced “Dud” Update 

Samsung’s pricing for its newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 is odd, and not in a good way – here’s why…

Foldable phones are expensive, everybody knows that. This is the number one reason why most people – myself included – have never seen one in use in the wild. Last year, 15.9 million foldable phones were sold globally, per TrendForce’s data, of which Samsung accounted for 60% – down from 80% the year before.

So, you’d think, coming into a market where it is losing ground to its competitors, Samsung would come out guns-blazing with its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones. Well, if you thought that, you clearly haven’t been paying attention…

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Is Way To Similar To The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Looking at the spec sheets for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (included below), it’s kind of impossible – at first – to see any meaningful changes. Sure, it has a new CPU, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 3, and some new dimensions. But that’s kind of it. Specs Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy Z Fold 5 Dimensions Folded: 68.1 × 153.5 × 12.1mm Unfolded: 132.6 × 153.5 × 5.6mm Folded: 154.9 × 67.1 × 13.4 mm Unfolded: 154.9 × 129.9 × 6.1 mm Weight 239g 253g Screen 6.3-inch, 22.1:9, 120 Hz 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120 Hz 6.2-inch, 23:9, 120 Hz 7.6-inch, 21.6:18, 120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy RAM, Storage and Price 12GB / 256GB – $1,899.99 12GB / 256GB – $1,799.99 Cameras 50MP main, f/1.8 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4 10MP front 4MP internal 50MP main, f/1.8 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 10MP telephoto 3x, f/2.4 10MP front 4MP internal Battery Size 4,400 mAh 4,400 mAh Charging Speeds 25W wired 15W wireless 25W wired 15W wireless The battery is the same, the RAM and storage are the same, the camera module is the same, the wired and wireless charging speeds are the same, and there is still no built in holder for the S-Pen. So, what, exactly are you paying $100 more for? A chipset and a few extra hours running some CAD software?