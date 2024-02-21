🔍

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Getting Major Design Change 

author image
Richard Goodwin

02/21/24 •  3 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Getting Major Design Change Pin

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will apparently borrow some design elements from the OnePlus Open – and this good news for all concerned

TL;DR: Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6 Updates 📱

  • Design: Flatter sides & thinner body, similar to Galaxy S24 Ultra 📐
  • Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP & 4MP selfies 📷
  • Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage 💪
  • Features: Larger batteries, sleeker frames, reduced creases 🔋
  • Extras: Z Fold 6 might skip S Pen support 🚫✒️
  • Launch: Regulatory clearance in India hints at imminent release 🚀

Samsung has been making its foldable phones for longer than any other brand, so you can imagine its grimace when a brand like OnePlus comes along as designs something better – the OnePlus Open. 

How The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Will Be More Like The OnePlus Open

Well, fans have been pretty vocal, on social media mostly, about what they want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with respect to design changes. Specifically, they want it to be more like the OnePlus Open – they want a wider, squarer screen when it is fully open. 

Well as it turns out, Samsung has been taking notes. According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a wider, squarer screen and overall design when fully opened, proving that Samsung – despite what some people believe – does take criticism to heart. 

What Else Can We Expect From The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? 

Here’s a quick run down of all the current rumors and speculation surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

  • The upcoming model may have flatter sides on the middle frame, resembling the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and potentially a thinner body compared to its predecessors.
  • Expected specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include a camera setup similar to the previous model, with a 50MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP outer selfie camera, and a 4MP inner selfie camera.
  • It might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, with options for 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, and possibly a version without S Pen compatibility.
  • Regulatory hurdles in India for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have been cleared, hinting at upcoming launches with battery and design improvements.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to have a larger battery than its predecessor, contributing to longer battery life, while details about the Z Fold 6’s battery capacity remain undisclosed.
  • Both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are anticipated to feature sleeker frames, less noticeable screen creases, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, with the Z Fold 6 likely having a wider cover display for a more conventional smartphone experience.

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

