Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery “Significantly” Improved, Report Finds

A new battery performance test for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has revealed significant increases in performance over the Galaxy Z Flip 5

It might look the same and be a similar size but Samsung has managed to extract quite a bit more battery life from its newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, reports suggest.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Life is Significantly Better Than Its Predecessor According to a new battery test, conducted by PhoneArena, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s battery – in its standardised battery benchmarking test – lasted for more than 16 hours, up from just 12 hours on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Pin With its YouTube test, whereby a YouTube video played constantly with the screen set to always on, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 lasted for 9 hours and 8 minutes, up from 7 hours and 13 minutes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Even Better With Heat Management, Running Longer & Not Getting As Hot As The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 With gaming, the test showed similar results: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 lasted for significantly longer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and also ran much cooler, thanks to its new vapor chamber system. For context, in this test, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 lasted just five hours, while the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 lasted 10 hours, essentially double the performance.

What’s the takeaway here? While Samsung might not have done a lot with the core specs and design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the updates it has made eternally yield some seriously impressive results, putting to bed nearly all of the pain points associated with its predecessor, namely that the battery – when pushed – sucked.