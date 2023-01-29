Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – What To Expect? How To Watch?

Samsung’s biggest event of the year is here, and here’s everything we expect to be announced at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is happening on February 1, and Samsung is going to unveil the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 series globally. It is the first time since the COVID pandemic hit Samsung is holding an in-person event for its flagships.

It’s not just the Samsung Galaxy S23 series getting launched; more products are waiting. Let us discuss what to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event here!

How To Watch The Galaxy Unpacked Event?

The event will be live-streamed on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s official YouTube channel, starting at 10 AM PST, from San Fransisco.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

We have covered the Galaxy S23 series extensively here, and we have seen that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t a radical update in the Ultra series of smartphones but rather a gradual upgrade that fine-tunes the last phone.

It is confirmed that the phone will come with “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy”, a special edition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 made exclusively for the Galaxy S23 series. It was reported Samsung itself would make the phones’ chipsets.

Regarding the rest of the features, Samsung will use a similar display to S22 Ultra. It will get a 200MP primary camera on the back, while the secondary camera remains the same.

Here are the complete leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Software Google Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Display 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 pixels, Infinity-O Edge display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 500 ppi RAM 8/12 GB RAM Memory 256/512GB/1TB Main camera Quad camera: 200 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.7, 23mm, OIS);12 MP (ultra-wide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);10 MP (telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, OIS);10 MP (telephoto lens, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, OIS, 10x opt. Zoom, 100x Space Zoom) Front camera 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB Connections Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Mobile 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Satellites GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Colours Black, Cream, Green, Purple Metrics 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 233 grams Further Waterproof to IP68, Dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, Face Detection, 2 Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, Kids Mode, Data Security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Accumulator 5000 mAh, 45 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless Available from 01.02.2023

Specifications table courtesy of WinFuture.de.

Samsung Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23+

Like the Ultra, Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23+ are getting a minor upgrade over their predecessors.

Both phones are also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. And they are also going to get similar displays from the S22 series phones. Galaxy S21 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, while Galaxy S23+ features a similar but bigger display at 6.6-inch.

Both the phones come with almost the same 50MP Triple camera we saw lay year from S22 & S22+.

Here are the complete leaked specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23+:

Model S23 S23+ Software Google Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Google Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Display 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O display, 48 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 425 ppi 6.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O display, 48 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 393 ppi RAM 8 GB 8 GB Memory 128/256 GB 256/512 GB Main camera Triple camera: 50 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, OIS, dual pixel);12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);10 MP (telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 3x opt. Zoom) Triple camera: 50 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, OIS, dual pixel);12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);10 MP (telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 3x opt. Zoom) Front camera 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB Plus Only) Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB Plus Only) Connections Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Mobile 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Satellites GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Colours Black, Cotton, Green, Violet Black, Cotton, Green, Violet Metrics 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 grams 195 grams Further Waterproof to IP68, Dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, Face Recognition, 2 Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, Kids Mode, Data Security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Waterproof to IP68, Dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, Face Recognition, 2 Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, Kids Mode, Data Security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Accumulator 3900 mAh, 25 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless 4700 mAh, 45 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless Available from 01.02.2023 from 01.02.2023

Specifications table courtesy of WinFuture.de.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung usually doesn’t launch phones in Galaxy Unpacked events. With this event, Samsung has revealed that it will unveil one or more Galaxy Books at the event on the reservation page.

Also, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience, mentioned in a blog post that it would launch more Ultra devices in more device categories.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has been leaked by The Tech Outlook; take a look:

Only the laptop’s images have leaked, not the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro & Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Not just Galaxy Book 3 Ultra; the rest of the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops have also been leaked. Here’s Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro:

Samsung might also launch a 2-in-1 laptop. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has been leaked. Look at the leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360:

We’re not sure about the specifications and features of the laptops, so let us wait for the official launch.

Wildcards

Although we have listed most of the products going to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event, there’s still a chance for wild cards.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch series was updated in August 2022, so it won’t be updated until August or September of this year.

According to The Elec, Samsung has postponed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series due to poor sales of the Tab S8 series and economic uncertainty. Even though Galaxy Tab S8 launched in early 2022, we’re not sure if we can expect its successor on Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung introduced Galaxy Buds 2 in the summer of 2021, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was launched a year later. Both are still fresh, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is the only product waiting to refresh. We might see its successor at the Galaxy Unpacked event, but it’s unlikely. Let’s wait until February 1 to see whether there are any wildcards in the event.

