Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Leaks: 2TB Model Incoming?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has broken cover online – there’s images, talk of a 2TB model, and details about its dimensions and specs…

TL;DR Latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Rumors… Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra retains the massive 14.6-inch display and thin profile of its predecessor

No change in dimensions or design, including quad speakers tuned by AKG

Chipset undecided between Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon X Elite

RAM options likely 12GB or 16GB, storage from 256GB to 1TB, with rumors of a 2TB model

Expected pricing: $1199 for Ultra, $999 for Plus, $799 for standard model

Potential 2TB model could cost around $1800

Official announcement expected at Samsung's Unpacked event next month

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is currently the biggest tablet you can buy. Damn thing is a beast. And it is super thin as well which can make it a little awkward to handle. Anyone hoping for a little more girth with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, however, will be disappointed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will use pretty much the exact same dimensions as its predecessor (the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra) – roughly 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, according to Android Headlines – including its now-legendary 14.6in display and quad-speaker array (tuned by AKG).

You can also expect some pretty hefty savings on the outgoing Tab S9 Ultra once the S10 Ultra arrives, so keep that in mind for next month (prices could drop by as much as $100).

What About The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Specs? Pin Pin Under the hood, Samsung appears to be weighing its options carefully. The chipset choice remains undecided, with the company considering either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the Snapdragon X Elite. I guess the good news here is that it isn’t running an Exynos chip. We’ll likely know more about next month, once Samsung’s Unpacked event kicks off and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is announced – my money, however, is on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. In terms of memory and storage, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to offer generous options. RAM configurations are likely to include 12GB or 16GB, while storage options are anticipated to range from 256GB to 1TB. Intriguingly, there are whispers of a possible 2TB model, which would be a game-changer for power users and content creators. And given the size of its display and its general use case (doubling as a second screen or as a sole screen for content creation), 2TB wouldn’t be totally insane.

Release Date, Launch Date & Pricing

How much will the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cost? It’s tricky to say for certain but based on previous launches we could be looking at $1199 for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, $999 for the S10 Plus variant, and $799 for the Galaxy Tab S10 standard model.

Of course, these prices are for the base models, so if you’re going with a higher storage option like 1TB, you’re going to be paying a lot more. And if the 2TB model does launch, that one will be eye-waveringly expensive. Maybe even up and around the $1800 mark.

Samsung’s Unpacked 2024 takes place next month, so we don’t have long to wait either way…