Samsung is reportedly planning some “significant” design changes for its incoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 just launched with a new, higher price tag and not much in the way of innovation. The press weren’t too happy and nor were long-time fans of the foldable phones. But the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks to be slightly more interesting from an updates-perspective.

According to leaked information from the usually-very-reliable @IceUniverse, Samsung has a raft of design changes planned for its Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a new asymmetrical design for the middle frame, a thinner overall chassis, and narrower sides and reduced bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Will Be Thinner, More Comfortable To Hold Pin Part of the reason for the design changes is to make the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a fairly large phone, more comfortable to use. The idea seems to be to make it similar in its width and weight to the base model, all without not making the screen any smaller. The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back. The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter. I believe this is Samsung’s design considering the feeling of holding. The annoying huge middle frame has been narrowed, and the width is basically the same as S24. So the visual bezel will become narrower than S24U. ICE UNIVERSE You’ll still get all the benefits of the largest possible screen, just with significant reductions to both the phone’s width, weight, and overall gait which, theoretically, would make it a lot easier to hold and more comfortable to use in general. Say Goodbye To The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Chunky Middle Frame The middle frame’s width is expected to be comparable to that of the Galaxy S24. However, this doesn’t mean the S25 Ultra will match the S24’s svelte 7.6mm profile. Instead, the S25 Ultra is rumored to measure 8.4mm in thickness, striking a balance between the S24 and the current S24 Ultra (8.6mm). The S24 Ultra’s substantial middle frame has been a point of contention, often perceived as an extension of the phone’s bezels. This perception has made it challenging for users to appreciate the 42% reduction in bezel size compared to the S23 Ultra, despite this being factually accurate.

In contrast, the S25 Ultra’s design is anticipated to create an illusion of even thinner bezels, enhancing the device’s overall aesthetic appeal, which will potentially encourage a few current S24 Ultra users to upgrade when the new series drops in Q1 2025.

According to the leaker Ice Universe, Samsung has already finalized the S25 Ultra’s design, well in advance of its expected release in about six months.