Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Launching Sooner Than You Think!

12/25/23 • 3 min read

Even though Samsung has yet to reveal the official release date of its next flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we have some spicy details that confirm that it is launching on January 2024 itself!

TL;DR: 📅 Samsung could launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, which is leaked to be scheduled on January 18, 2024.

A Promo leak suggests that Samsung will debut its new generative AI tools dubbed Galaxy AI.

The complete spec sheet and design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Release Date

Samsung launches its Galaxy S series of flagships every year at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Last year, Galaxy S23 series of devices, along with Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023.

Samsung has yet to reveal the date of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024, but a new leak from the renowned leakster @evleaks suggests that Galaxy Upakced 2024 will be held on January 18.

Interestingly, this leak also features the “Galaxy AI is coming” promo. Samsung previously talked about Galaxy AI in a blog post, “Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders.”

Samsung will be bringing many AI-powered tools with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Samsung promised that Galaxy AI will bring an AI Live Translate Call feature, which will provide real-time audio and text translations for calls. We can expect more such features to debut with the Galaxy S24 series.

Last month, a report from Korea Times mentioned that Samsung’s generative AI model “Gauss” will be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S24 series phones. So we can expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to jump right into the generative AI hype.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumours & Leaks

Here’s how Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will look like (via):

These images come from a recent leak of the phone, which reveals that there aren’t many changes to the design of the Ultra when compared to the last Ultra. But we can see that Samsung has improved the bezels on the phone.

The complete spec sheet of the phone has also been leaked, along with the same leak.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, possibly a custom “for Galaxy” variant of the chipset.

The phone is said to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is a flat panel as we can see from the renders above. It would support a 120Hz refresh rate, and the peak brightness of the panel is said to go up to 2600 nits. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The phone will feature a quad camera setup on the back, which is said to consist of a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 3X optical zoom lens, and a 50MP 5X telephoto zoom lens. This is slightly different from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, primarily with the telephoto zoom lens.

S24 Ultra is said to carry forward the same 5,000mAh battery and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It is also interesting to note that Samsung is following the steps of Apple by bringing titanium for the construction of the S24 Ultra.