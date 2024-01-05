Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Specs & Updates: What To Expect

01/05/24 • 6 min read

Here’s a complete breakdown of the all of the specs and updates for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra

It’s that time of year again. We’re just a week or so out from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series which will once again be made up of three models: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There have been plenty of leaks so far but rather than trawling through multiple posts and sites to get a complete picture, I figured I’d collate everything into one easy to digest article that covers all the major updates and specs for each model.

Enough fluff, let’s delve into what you can expect from Samsung’s incoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Specs Comparison By Model Pin Here’s what you can expect to see on each model in the series, based on current rumors, leaks, and speculation. Specs Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.2″ FullHD+ 120Hz screen 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz screen 6.8″ QHD+ 120Hz screen Processor Exynos 2400 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Rear Cameras 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical) 200MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) Selfie Camera 12MP 12MP 12MP RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Internal Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, UWB Battery 4,000 mAh with Super Fast Charging 4,900 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0 5,000 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0/Wireless PowerShare Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow AI will be front and center and likely the main marketing angle that Samsung takes with this series. But there’s plenty of additional updates and tweaks too, as you can see below that should make for a fairly interesting upgrade over the outgoing Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Advanced AI Features: The Pinnacle of Smartphone Intelligence AI Competency : The Galaxy S24 series is being hailed as ‘the smartest AI phones ever’, setting a high bar for competitors like the Google Pixel 8 Pro .

: The Galaxy S24 series is being hailed as ‘the smartest AI phones ever’, setting a high bar for . Key AI Tools: Users can look forward to Live Translate for seamless, real-time language translation, and Generative Edit for cutting-edge photo editing capabilities. Chipsets and Design: Power Meets Elegance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset : Both the S24 Plus and Ultra models are expected to house this powerful chipset, aligning them with the likes of OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12.

: Both the S24 Plus and Ultra models are expected to house this powerful chipset, aligning them with the likes of OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12. Robust Build: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a titanium frame, promising unmatched durability. Display and Build: Enhanced Visual Experience Larger and Brighter Displays : The S24 and S24 Plus models are anticipated to sport larger, brighter screens, continuing the flat screen design legacy of their predecessors.

: The S24 and S24 Plus models are anticipated to sport larger, brighter screens, continuing the flat screen design legacy of their predecessors. Immersive Viewing: These enhanced displays are set to offer a more immersive visual experience, catering to both entertainment and productivity needs. Camera Specifications: A Photographer’s Delight Rear Camera Setup : The S24 and S24 Plus may boast a 50MP triple rear camera, while the S24 Ultra could elevate photography standards with a 200MP triple rear camera.

: The S24 and S24 Plus may boast a 50MP triple rear camera, while the S24 Ultra could elevate photography standards with a 200MP triple rear camera. Selfie Camera : All models in the series are expected to be equipped with a 12MP front camera, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

: All models in the series are expected to be equipped with a 12MP front camera, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls. Nightography: This feature aims to revolutionize low-light photography, making night-time shots clearer and more vibrant. Battery Capacity: Power for the Long Haul Varied Capacities : The S24 series is designed to meet diverse user needs, with the S24 having a 4,000 mAh battery, the S24 Plus a 4,900 mAh battery, and the S24 Ultra a robust 5,000 mAh battery.

: The S24 series is designed to meet diverse user needs, with the S24 having a 4,000 mAh battery, the S24 Plus a 4,900 mAh battery, and the S24 Ultra a robust 5,000 mAh battery. Endurance and Efficiency: These varying capacities are tailored to support the powerful features of each model, ensuring a balance of performance and battery life.

Analysis

As updates go, the S24 range is shaping up to be a pretty interesting update. The inclusion of AI, while certainly on trend for right now, as always has the potential to be a swing and miss (a la Bixby), so we’ll have to wait and see on that count.

Making phones smarter, however, is never a bad thing. Google’s been investing in machine learning and AI for a solid few years now with its Pixel range of smartphones, and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are just about the smartest phones on the market right now.

Leveraging AI and machine learning for stuff that is actually useful is going to be what consumers respond to. Whether Samsung can pull this off remains to be seen. I worry that all it is going to do is integrate a wonky ChatGPT ripoff inside an app.

Beyond this, there appears to be big updates to the cameras (on all models), the chassis (on certain models). The addition of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon CPU won’t hurt things either, bringing improvements in overall performance and 5G speeds.

The only potential downside to all this “new” stuff is a price hike and, based on Samsung’s current performance at the top of the market, and the fact that millions of people are now feeling the bit of inflation and a depressed economy, I really don’t think a price increase would go down too well.

What you do think? Let us know in the comments section below.