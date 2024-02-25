Samsung Galaxy S23 WILL Get Galaxy AI Next Month

02/25/24 • 2 min read

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S24, you might want to pause for thought – the Galaxy S23 will get all of the S24’s AI features next month

Samsung’s Galaxy AI was debuted alongside the company’s new Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Previously exclusive to the S24 models, Galaxy AI will soon be rolled out to other Samsung Galaxy phones in the One UI 6.1 update, starting with the S23 series.

James Kitto Vice President and Head of MX Division, Samsung UK and Ireland, said: “In January of this year we announced a new era of mobile AI with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series incorporating Galaxy AI. The performance to date has been extremely positive.” Samsung

Galaxy AI Features & Capabilities Pin Here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll be able to do with Samsung’s Galaxy AI, once it arrives on the Samsung Galaxy S23 in March: Real-time Call Translation: The update will enable real-time translation during calls, allowing users to understand conversations in foreign languages without language barriers.

Circle to Search Feature: A new feature allowing users to circle objects, places, or products in photos for instant online searches will be added.

Note Assist: This feature will enhance note-taking by formatting text for readability, summarizing content, and translating notes.

Transcript Assist: The updateincludes a tool for transcribing meeting recordings, generating summaries, and translating them, enhancing productivity for professionals.

Enhancements in Media Editing: Users will gain the ability to add slow-motion effects to pre-recorded videos and edit photos with AI, including object removal and repositioning, without needing advanced editing skills.

Wider Availability of Galaxy AI? Galaxy AI ain’t just coming to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, either. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series will also receive the update. Older models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22, however, will NOT be getting Galaxy AI. Why? Samsung says it is down to performance: older models, like the S22 and S21, are not powerful enough to run Galaxy AI optimally, so they have been left out in the cold. If you’re running one of these older models, and you want to experience Galaxy AI first hand, it might be time to start thinking about an upgrade.