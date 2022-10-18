How much will the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost? Here’s all the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 price predictions from the best leakers online…

First comes new iPhones, then it is the turn of Samsung with its brand new Galaxy S range of phones. This year’s is, of course, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and, as usual, there’ll be three new models:

Samsung’s 2023 Galaxy S23 Phones Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

With specs, you’re looking at a ton of new additions across all three phones from a brand new CPU, in the form of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 2, to new new camera modules with the Ultra variant rumoured to pack in a 200MP ISOCELL main sensor, as well as increases in fast charging speeds – up to 45W, apparently.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price

Of course, none of this really matters unless you know how much you’ll be paying for each model. As per usual, there’s hints about how much the Samsung Galaxy S23 will cost when it launches – but nothing is concrete just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will start from $799, so around the same as the iPhone 14, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus hitting the $999 mark and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra coming in at $1199 or thereabouts.

There’s a general feeling that Samsung will stick with its current pricing. If that proves to be the case, the vanilla S23 could start at £769 / $799 / AU$1249. The Galaxy S23 Plus could start at £949 / $999 / AU$1549. And the range-topping Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost from £1149 / $1199 / AU$1849. What HiFi

If Samsung does change the prices, it seems very unlikely it would reduce them at this point. Judging by prices for Samsung’s lower-end Galaxy A series, the company can’t really go much lower with the Galaxy S line without cheapening the brand. However, there is still a little room there, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for Samsung to drop the Galaxy S23 prices by a small amount — say $50 or so Android Authority

The last couple of years have seen Samsung settle on pricing structures for the range, so we don’t think there will be much change to this with the Galaxy S23 range. Tech Advisor

These are current market predictions. But what they don’t take into account is Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL sensor or the Ultra’s reportedly more advanced curved QHD+ display. Samsung could decide these things warrant higher prices.

For its base model, the Samsung Galaxy S23, we can expect prices to remain more or less consistent with the Galaxy S22 – around $799. These keeps step with Apple’s iPhone 14 but loses considerable ground to one of Samsung’s big, new rivals, Google – the Pixel 7 starts from $599 and represents incredible value for money.

Notable Upgrades

What do we have to look forward to with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range? Quite a bit, actually. Here’s a breakdown of all the major rumoured updates coming inside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series:

200MP ISOCELL main sensor for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Larger batteries across the board – Samsung is betting big on battery life in 2023, apparently

All models will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 GEN 2 CPU; there will be no Exynos versions

Faster charging speeds – all models will support 45W fast charge, apparently

Say what you want about Samsung, but it appears the company – at least for the past couple of years, anyway – has found its sweet spot with respect to pricing for its flagship, Galaxy S phones. Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 were priced exactly the same, as you can see below:

Galaxy S21 Pricing Samsung Galaxy S21: £769

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: £949

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: £1149 Galaxy S22 Pricing Samsung Galaxy S22: £769

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: £949

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: £1149

Samsung has also enjoyed improved sales with both phones during 2021 and 2022, helped in no small part by the fact it didn’t increase the price of the newer models when they launched. This isn’t usual for Samsung – like most companies it is always looking to increase its prices and margins.

But if this pricing structure is working, which it clearly is, perhaps Samsung will keep it the same for 2023’s Galaxy S23 series when that lands. If so, this would be a huge boon for existing Galaxy S21 users, as it means they could upgrade to a newer model for the same price as they paid for their current one.

That doesn’t happen very often, not with tech and phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price – Will It Cost More?

Save The Samsung Galaxy S23 will get a release date in and around February 2023, likely at MWC 2023. There will be three phones – as usual – but will the price remain the same for three years on the trot?

It is one thing to keep your prices frozen for 24 months, but doing it for three years does seem rather unlikely. It’d be a huge marketing win for Samsung if it did though – especially since so many peoples’ expendable incomes are going to get hit by cost of living price hikes during the next two to three years.

Personally, I don’t see this happening. I think Samsung will “unfreeze” its pricing structure for the Galaxy S23 in 2023. It will add in new stuff to justify it, of course, things like some neat design changes, improved cameras, a better CPU, and all the usual stuff. But even if it does increase the price, I don’t see it being by too much – the current price stricture has worked great for the company.

And, unlike Google, I think Samsung is of the mind that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Also, we’ve still yet to see the Galaxy S22 FE, so perhaps the lack of this phone is linked to the price of the Galaxy S22 remaining the same as the Galaxy S21. Perhaps Samsung didn’t want an even cheaper version of the phone cannibalizing its S22 sales? Either way, whatever it did, it worked – S22 sales have been good. Or, at least they were until Samsung’s throttling scandal happened.

What’s This About Samsung Throttling Performance?

Back in March, news broke that Samsung was inhibiting the performance of some of its phones – notably the Galaxy S22. According to reports, it was Samsung’s Games Optimization Service (GOS) that was responsible for throttling both the phone’s CPU and GPU. It also restricted performance in over 10,000 apps which, again, isn’t what you want happening on your $1000 phone.

GOS wasn’t just throttling games. It restricted performance for over 10,000 apps, including but not limited to TikTok, Netflix and Instagram. What it didn’t throttle were benchmarking apps, thereby providing performance figures that weren’t representative of the actual performance. This controversy seems to have caused the Galaxy S22 sales to take a hit in South Korea. Customers didn’t like what Samsung was doing here for two reasons. Firstly, it wasn’t made clear to them that GOS was throttling the device’s performance, and that it wasn’t possible to disable GOS even if users wanted to. Samsung did address this later on by releasing an update that makes it possible to disable GOS. Sam Mobile

Whether this “throttling scandal” affects the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains to be seen. It certainly hurt sales of the phone in Korea. For the general consumer, the average guy or gal on the street, it probably won’t be too much of an issue or something they’ll even know about. But for the more informed, tech-savvy user, it could certainly sway them away from Samsung and into the always-open arms of Apple’s iPhone.

That’s it for now, more news as we get it. In the meantime, why not check out our detailed iPhone 15 hub which covers all the current leaks and speculation about Apple’s 2023 iPhone range.

