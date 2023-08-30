Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors: All The Models, All The Hues…

Pin

Here’s a complete guide to all the colors the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are available in, including details of specific exclusive online-only colors…

Key Takeaways: Color Options for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Uniform Color Palette Across Models Consistent Choices: All three models in the Galaxy S23 series—S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra—are available in the same color options: Cream, Lavender, Green, and Phantom Black. Online Exclusive Color Variants There are a total of four unique “online-only” colors available. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ come in Gray and Light Green, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in Gray, Light Green, Light Blue, and Red with a black frame. Aesthetic Appeal Range of Colors: From the subtle sophistication of Phantom Black to the more eye-catching Cream, Lavender, and Green, the S23 series offers something to suit a variety of tastes. No Exclusive Colors Equality Across Models: Unlike some previous Galaxy S series releases, there are no model-exclusive colors this time. Every color is available for each model in the S23 series.

Prior to the launch of any new phone from Apple or Samsung, one of the biggest questions about the incoming phones is what colors they’ll be available in, which, if you think about it, is kind of odd – most people use cases, after all.

My iPhone 13 is green, for instance, but you’d never know – it’s been wrapped in a case from the day I unboxed it. Nevertheless, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23’s release date which is happening in February, its time to tackle this most pressing of issues…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Colors

Model Color Options Samsung Galaxy S23 Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Phantom Black

Cream

Green

LavenderCream Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Phantom Black

Cream

Green

Lavender

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Colors

As you can see in the table above, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is completely uniform across the board with respect to color options for the different models in the series. You have Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, and a few online only exclusive hues.

With the online exclusive colors, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ come in Gray and Light Green, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in Gray, Light Green, Light Blue, and Red with a black frame.

Personally, I’d like to have seen a little more contrast with the color options for the Galaxy S23 series; green and lavender are pretty close with respect to overall color palettes. Why not use something a little more adventurous – like yellow or even red?

Beyond this, the other main differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 / S23 Plus will relate to the specs they run, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra taking the lion’s share of new updates and features (including the new 200MP ISOCELL sensor).

You can also read our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to find out why it is easily one of the best phones on the market right now.

All of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 models will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset too; there are no Exynos models this year which isn’t surprising following the news that Samsung is sunsetting its Exynos platform in favor of a new in-house Galaxy chipset.

The vast majority of the biggest changes on this year’s Galaxy S23 range relate to its camera tech and its industrial design – both are getting a complete overhaul, especially on the Ultra model.

For more information on the Galaxy S23, like, what to expect, what they’ll look like, how much they’ll cost, check out the additional resources below.

