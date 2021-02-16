I’m Waiting For The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – You Should Too

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is reportedly on its way – and based on how good the Galaxy S20 FE was – it is probably worth waiting for…

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range is solid across the board. This year’s update even has an honest-to-goodness ultra-flagship in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is selling pretty well too, unlike its Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 range.

But the prospect of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, for me at least, is just too good to miss out on. I’d love a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, for obvious reasons, but there’s no way I’m going to drop that much money on a phone.

All I need is the basics; things like good design, a decent camera, and solid battery life. 5G would be good too. Ditto a nice big display.

I can live without all the really fancy stuff, especially if the price is 60% lower than the Ultra model.

This was what the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE did in a nutshell and it was great.

The perfect antidote to Apple’s iPhone 12.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Release Date

When can we expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to get a launch? As of right now, nothing is official – just some leaks. But most of the leaks seem to agree that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will land inside 2021.

When? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in September 2020, so, it stands to reason that Samsung will do the same with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Launching in September is the perfect time too; it is when Apple’s new iPhone lands. And Samsung likes having a new – exceptionally well priced – handset in the mix when this happens.

If the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE does get an official launch in September that means it will probably get a release date in early October, again, much like the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S21

The main reason I am so excited by the prospect of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is that it will almost certainly improve on the Samsung Galaxy S21 in some areas.

In 2020, when the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE dropped, it came with a bigger battery than the Galaxy S20.

And that was really cool. I expect much the same from the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in 2021.

Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S20

Effectively, what we’ll get with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a 5G-ready phone with much the same specs and hardware as the current Samsung Galaxy S21 model, meaning 128GB or 256GB of storage, 6-8GB of RAM, Android 11, and probably the same camera system.

If Samsung does away with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s plastic design on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, I reckon it could have a serious contender for phone of the year on its hands.

And even if it didn’t, the Galaxy S20 FE’s plastic back was still really nicely integrated, so this wouldn’t be an actual deal-breaker.

Not if the price is right, anyway…

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price – How Much Will It Cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Verizon). I don’t see Samsung charging any less for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in 2021, so we can either expect the exact same pricing or slightly more.

Knowing Samsung, I’d be inclined to lean towards the latter. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could get a slight price bump, although it probably won’t be by much – maybe $50?

Either way, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be cheaper than the Galaxy S21 and, importantly, Apple’s iPhone 13 which will get a launch in and around the same time.

And for this reason, I’d be willing to hold off upgrading right now just to see what Samsung comes to the table with.

It knows how much people loved the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, so I don’t see it messing with the formula too much. Or, at least, I hope it doesn’t…

Updates I’d Like To See On The Galaxy S21 FE

Better Cooling – The Galaxy S21 has issues with overheating, thanks mostly to 5G. I’d like to see Samsung address this with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Perhaps it could leverage some vapor chamber tech like the kind Apple is prepping for the iPhone 13?

The Galaxy S21 has issues with overheating, thanks mostly to 5G. I’d like to see Samsung address this with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Perhaps it could leverage some vapor chamber tech like the kind Apple is prepping for the iPhone 13? No 4G Models – 5G is here, we don’t need 4G and 5G phones anymore. Just do a 5G phone and have done with it.

5G is here, we don’t need 4G and 5G phones anymore. Just do a 5G phone and have done with it. Fast Charging That Is Actually Fast – Having used a bunch of VIVO and OPPO phones in 2020 and 2021, I’ve gotten used to having super-fast charging. I’d like to see Samsung raise its game in this regard on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in 2021. I mean, even 30W would be a good start…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE