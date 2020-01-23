The BIGGEST Galaxy S20 Leak Yet (Confirms 99.9% of Everything)

Spread the love







Leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra replica phones direct from China showcase ALL the changes Samsung’s bringing to its latest Galaxy S20 phones

Whenever a handset is about to be released, you can pretty much count on a case-maker spoiling the big day. This happens for a couple of reasons (#1, it’s great marketing) but it is always a good way of getting a sneak peek at the as-yet-unannounced phone before its official launch.

Today, it’s the turn of the Samsung Galaxy S20 to get – more or less – revealed ahead of its official launch date. Case-retailer MobileFun now has in its position some official cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra.

And that’s not all – it also has replicas of all the S20 models…

These replicas tell us numerous things about the incoming Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra line-up of phones. Most notably, it gives us a closer look at how the cameras will differ on each model, the phone’s exact dimensions, and also what they’ll look next stacked next to each other.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Dimensions

S20 Ultra Dimensions:

Height – 166mm

Width – 76mm

Depth – 8.9mm

S20 Plus Dimensions:

Height – 161mm

Width – 69mm

Depth – 7.7mm

S20 Dimensions:

Height – 151mm

Width – 73mm

Depth – 7.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S20 Cameras – How They’ll Be Different

Each model in the Samsung Galaxy S20 range will possess a brand new camera on the rear. But not all phones in the Galaxy S20 range will carry the same camera, though this was to be expected. According to the replica handsets, the S20’s camera module measures in at 34mm x 17mm x 1mm, while the S20 Plus’ module increases in size at 35mm x 21mm x 1mm and finally the S20 Ultra comes in at 45mm x 30mm x 2mm.

Why the different sizes? Samsung is including a range of new lens on its “flagship” S20 models – the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra will use four cameras on the rear, including a Time of Flight (ToF) lens. The other three will be made up of an ultra-wide lens, a 108MP main camera, and a telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 – AKA the base model – will have three camera units on the rear, but no ToF sensor. The replica units showed the size and positioning of the S20’s new cameras, but it sadly does not reveal anything about how they’ll work or the specs and features used inside them.

Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra Display Sizes

Galaxy S20 – 6.3in OLED

Galaxy S20 Plus – 6.7in OLED

Galaxy S20 Ultra – 6.9in OLED

Bixby is DEAD on The Galaxy S20 Range

Nobody liked Bixby. In fact, how to remove Bixby from your Samsung phone was one of the most popular articles on our site from the last two years, a point that should tell you everything you need to know about Samsung’s awful voice assistant. Mercifully, it appears as if Samsung has listened to our complaints – Bixby is nowhere to be seen on the Galaxy S20 range.

In addition to this, all Galaxy S20 models appear to feature a fairly uniform array of buttons and ports. There does not appear to be any difference between the S20, the S20 Plus, or the S20 Ultra – they all have the same button placements and ports. The only difference, physically, is the size and dimensions of the phones. Everything else – from build materials to styling – will remain the same across the range.

Now, all we need to do is test them and see whether they can knock the OnePlus 7T off the top spot inside our Best Android Phones Guide…