Samsung Galaxy S11 Might Be Called “Galaxy S20”…

Rumors suggest Samsung’s incoming range of Galaxy S11 phones might actually be called Samsung Galaxy S20 instead. But why!?

Throughout 2019, we got a steady stream of Samsung Galaxy S11 rumors. As always, prior to the launch of the new phones – it’s happening on February 11 – we kind of already know plenty about the phones. However, one key thing might be changing…

The name. Up to now, most have assumed the successor of the Galaxy S10 would be called the Galaxy S11. It’s logical, after all. But word on the street suggests Samsung might be considering a number change for this year’s handsets. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 will actually be called the Galaxy S20…

Why Switch To Galaxy S20 Branding?

The #1 reason would appear to be because we’re now in 2020 and the phones will launch in 2020. Another? Apple’s iPhone 11 range. By changing the name from Galaxy S11 to Galaxy S20, it puts some distance between the two phones. It also makes the Galaxy phones sound more significant – 20 is bigger than 11, after all.

The Galaxy S11 – or Galaxy S20 – will feature three distinct models, as well as 5G variants, and prices are believed to range from around $799 to $1200/$1300 for the top of the range models. All will feature OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and bumped up CPUs in the form of a new Snapdragon CPU or Samsung’s latest and greatest Exynos chipset.

S11e → S20 ✔

S11→ S20+ ✔

S11+ → S20 Ultra ⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the possibilities, there are other options, to be confirmed，and What word do you think is best? — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

We’ve already covered the main things rumored for the Galaxy S11 inside our 8 Things You Need To Know About The Galaxy S11 post, so for a broader overview of the phones, make sure you check that out. Imaging, battery performance, display technology, and design will likely be the biggest areas of focus for Samsung.

The price of the Galaxy S11 range could see some changes too. Apple reduced the cost of its iPhone 11 in 2019, so we’re expecting Samsung to do the same with its entry-level Galaxy S11 model. I’d expect Samsung to either match or slightly better Apple’s $699 entry-level price. Doing so would help it pick up more than a few floating voters during Q1 and Q2 or 2020.

Galaxy S20 Release Date?

With a launch confirmed for February 11, we’ll likely see the Samsung Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 handsets hit stores around March. Whatever happens, they’ll be available before the close of Q1, so you can expect pre-orders to start almost immediately and the first shipments to start rolling out during the first week of March.

This is a big launch for Samsung, as always. Apple’s iPhone 11 and XR continue to sell well, but it’s Pro and Pro MAX models aren’t doing too good in comparison. The majority of people DO NOT want to pay $1000 for a phone, even if it is carrier-subsidized. For this reason, I genuinely think Samsung could surprise everyone with the pricing of its entry-level Galaxy S11 model.

Imagine a $600 Galaxy S11 flagship phone? It’d undercut Apple’s iPhone 11, pack in a load of great tech, and it would almost certainly help Samsung maintain its momentum during the early part of 2020. How this would work remains to be seen, but if it did it like Apple – removed some features, say the third camera and the 120Hz display – it’s not inconceivable that this could happen.

How else are Apple and Samsung expected to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus, and OPPO?