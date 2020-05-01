Samsung WILL release a successor model to its Galaxy Fold in 2020, and it’ll be called the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. And guess what? There’ll be some price cuts too…

We knew it was going to happen. But now it’s kind of official, thanks to information gleaned from Samsung’s recent earnings call. According to the company, high-end flagship phones and new designs will form a large part of its MO for the remainder of 2020.

What does this mean? Simple: the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s two new, super-high-end devices that will be its first line of defense against Apple’s incoming iPhone 12 range (of which there is rumored to be a total of four models).

We knew the Galaxy Note 20 would launch this year, that was a given. But the Galaxy Fold 2 has always been something of an unknown. Sales for the original Galaxy Fold haven’t been great and there have been plenty of issues with the handset along the way.

And then there’s its price – at almost $2000 it is prohibitively expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Price

Can we expect a price cut for the Galaxy Fold 2 in 2020? Yes, apparently. According to reports, Samsung is looking to knock around $100 off the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 when it launches later this year. Is that enough? Probably not – the price will still be around $1600/$1700 at its absolute lowest which is still insanely expensive.

There will be updates, though, as you can see below in the rumored specs list for the Galaxy Fold 2:

Display: 7.59in OLED 1,689 x 2,213px 120Hz panel

CPU: Qualcomm 865

RAM: 12GB of RAM

Cameras: Triple Lens Camera (64MP + 12MP + 16MP)

Storage: 256GB

Data: 4G & 5G

In order to keep the price down, Samsung may halve the Galaxy Fold 2’s storage, limiting it to 256GB. This move, while bound to be unpopular, seeing as there is no support for MicroSD, might help with some price reduction, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to get it down to a point where the Fold 2 will become a mass-market device like the S20 or Note 20.

Even the Galaxy Z Flip, a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Fold is still MASSIVELY expensive.

Generally speaking, most people seem to be more interested in cheaper phones like the iPhone SE (2020) and Google Pixel 4a. I like that Samsung is trying new things, pushing things forwards, but I just get the distinct impression that there is zero appetite for this kind of phone – especially at this price point.

Given what’s going on in the world right now, I just can’t see many people thinking $1700 for a phone that folds is money well spent – even more so when they KNOW they can pick up an iPhone with the fastest chip on the market for just $399.99…