Samsung Galaxy A54 & Samsung Galaxy A34 Leaked In Their Full Glory: Everything You Need To Know!

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A series of smartphones have leaked, and here’s everything you need to know!

After launching the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is gearing up to launch its next batch of Samsung Galaxy A series of devices. Before the launch, Samsung Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy A34 leaked in all their glory.

The renders and images of the smartphones have leaked, courtesy of WinFuture.de. The complete specifications of the phones have also leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles.

Let’s look at everything you need to know about Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34!

Samsung Galaxy A54: Key Features And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A54 looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S23. It comes with a triple camera setup similar to S23, only the flash is located slightly differently. The front side also looks similar, but the A54 has bigger bezels than the Samsung flagship.

Samsung Galaxy A54 will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also houses the in-display fingerprint scanner of the phone.

Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 SoC will reportedly power the phone. It is comparable to Snapdragon 778G SoC, found in many other smartphones in the segment.

Samsung Galaxy A54 will have a triple camera setup on the back for imaging. The primary sensor is a 50MP one with OIS support and an f/1.18 aperture. A 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens will accompany it. On the front, the phone will have a 32MP front camera.

Coming to the batteries, Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

The phone is rumoured to come with OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13. Surprisingly, the phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rare sight now in phones.

Samsung Galaxy A34: Key Features And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A34 also comes with the same design language as that of the latest Samsung phones. It looks almost the same phone as the Samsung Galaxy A54. But it seems like a disappointment on the front, as it comes with an Infinity U notch instead of the punch hole from Galaxy A54. Samsung Galaxy A33 also went with a similar notched display, but it is 2023, and it is almost unacceptable for a phone costing this much to come with such a display.

Talking about the display, it is a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, comparable in performance to Exynos 1380 from Galaxy A54. Going from Galaxy A54 to Galaxy A34 doesn’t have a significant performance gap.

Coming to the cameras, Samsung Galaxy A34 is rumoured to come with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, the device will come with a 13MP selfie camera.

The device will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with a similar 25W fast charging. It also comes with IP67 water and dust resistance; we also get the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13.

