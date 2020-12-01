Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specs Leak w/ 5000mAh Battery

Samsung’s incoming budget 5G phone – AKA the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G – has just leaked online – here’s what you need to know…

Most of the headlines about Samsung are dedicated to its flagship phones. But the company’s ever-growing range of Galaxy A devices is one of its most profitable endeavors. And the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is guaranteed to be popular, as it will be the cheapest 5G phone Samsung makes.

Save

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is not official yet; a release is expected at some point in early-2021, however. There have been some leaks, however, and the latest gives us a pretty good idea about what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with respect to specs.

Here’s a quick breakdown of ALL the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G’s rumored specs:

Display: 6.6in Super AMOLED 1080p

Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm

CPU: Exynos 1080

Camera: 48MP + 2MP Depth Sensor

Battery: 5000mAh

RAM: 6GB

Memory: 64GB and 128GB

Connectivity: 5G & LTE

As you can see from the specs above, the Galaxy A32 5G is no slouch in the specs and features department. But the real USP of this phone will be its price: reports suggest the Galaxy A32 5G will be cheaper than the Galaxy A32 5G – and that is really cool.

Especially when you factor in the rumored specs for this phone. You have a solid camera, a decent-sized display, plenty of RAM and storage, and, of course, built-in 5G connectivity. And the phone is really good-looking too.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Release Date

Reports suggest the Galaxy A32 5G will not be launched before the close of 2020, so users after an affordable 5G phone from Samsung will most likely have to wait until 2021 – likely in and around the end of Q1 or the beginning of Q2.

Samsung will get its Unpacked 2021 event out of the way first, which takes place in January, and then, once the dust has settled on that it’ll turn its focus to its the Galaxy A32 5G.

Historically, Samsung’s Galaxy A series handsets get releases at odd times. There is no hard and fast rule like there is with its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones. This means we could, potentially, see the Galaxy A32 5G drop at any time between now and April 2021.

However, given that Samsung has only just released the Galaxy A42 5G, I don’t see the company rushing this phone to market – it would just eat into sales of the A42 5G. And Samsung, while always hungry for sales, would not want to do that.

For this reason, I’d expect a good six to nine months between the A42’s release and the arrival of the Galaxy A32 5G…