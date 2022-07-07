The Apple Watch 8 is landing later this year but the big news relates to a new, “rugged” version that’ll launch alongside the standard Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 8 SE…

The Apple is a big deal, whichever way you slice it. Millions of people buy one every single quarter. Later this year, Apple will unveil its Apple Watch Series 8. That’s not a big deal, it does this every year. But what is a big deal is that there is talk of a brand new model joining the series – one that is designed to be, well… more rugged.

The Apple Watch has plenty of features. But one of the main ones people use it for is to track their fitness, and monitor workouts – things like their runs, hikes, and bike rides. But, as any runner/hiker/cyclist knows, watches can and do get banged up pretty easily when you’re out slamming the trail.

Enter The “Rugged” Apple Watch Series 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is not yet official, of course, but leaked information suggests the rugged Apple Watch 8 will have a larger display and a significantly stronger metal case, ensuring it can better withstand knocks, bumps, and scratches.

How big will the display be? Apparently 2-inches with a resolution of 410 x 502. Why a bigger screen? The main reason is that this rugged Apple Watch will likely be positioned as Apple’s de facto sports watch option, so having a bigger display means that more data can be shown on it during workouts – and athletes like this kind of thing.

With respect to sensors, the rugged Apple Watch Series 8 will feature all the same sensors as the standard Apple Watch Series 8 model. The only difference, apparently, will be its display size (it’ll be bigger) and its build materials (they’ll be significantly stronger). Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman didn’t reveal anything else about the rugged Apple Watch, so we have no idea on pricing or whether it will be more expensive than the standard Apple Watch Series 8.

But given that it has a larger display and more robust build materials, and that we’re talking about Apple here, I’d be willing to go out on a limb and wager that the rugged Apple Watch Series 8 will cost more than the standard Apple Watch Series 8. By how much? I have no idea – most likely $100 to $150 more. But that’s just my best guess right now.

Me? I’d take a Garmin Fenix 7 over the Apple Watch any day of the week. It has a months-long battery life, the most accurate sports, and fitness tracking, a multi-band GPS, and tons of built-in free training programs. If you like running/cycling/swimming, the Garmin Fenix 7 is just about the best watch in the business right now.

Save Garmin Fenix 7 Solar $819.99 Pros: Industry-Leading Battery Life

Industry-Leading Battery Life Hyper Accurate GPS

Hyper Accurate GPS Free Maps

Free Maps Outstanding Battery Life

Outstanding Battery Life Myriad Tracking Modes

Myriad Tracking Modes Most Accurate Heart Rate Sensor Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More