Retailer Launches iPhone 12 Cases, Reveals Interesting Insights

After Apple resurrected the iPhone SE model for 2020, the California based company look set to follow up with 4 new devices in their customary September announcement and launch schedule.

Save

Our friends at Mobile Fun, an established online retailer of mobile accessories for 20 years, have sent us information they’ve received from their contacts in China. Whereby the majority of the world’s phone cases are made each year and thus early information regarding upcoming phones is rife.

The images sent by the Chinese factories to Mobile Fun detail four new iPhones, which if all released in one go would be the largest iPhone announcement in Apple’s history. Following on from the successful iPhone 11 range, we see the naming conventions follow a logical increase to the numerical value, whereby additions of Max, Pro, and Pro Max are used for the larger models.

Interestingly the information received points towards all four devices shipping with a Super Retina OLED display, something which wasn’t the case with the cheaper iPhone 11 model last year. We can also expect 5G compatibility across all four devices, making this the first time Apple will have included this within their handsets.

While the displays may be similar if not the same, the screen-sizes will clearly differ, with the iPhone 12 measuring in at 5.4 inches, the iPhone 12 Max and 12 Pro at 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max provides the biggest display of the four at 6.7 inches.

The image also reveals plans for more differentiation among the new iPhones, with the phones carrying the Pro name featuring an enhanced camera module, while the iPhone 12 and 12 Max replicate the set-up seen most recently with the iPhone 11.

Save

So confident are Mobile Fun in the information passed over via their team in China, that they’ve already begun taking pre-orders on a set of early commissioned cases from Olixar that can be seen below.

Physical Production begins

While the images above may just be a rendered visualization of what the new iPhones may hold. Mobile Fun has also shared with us images showcasing physical samples of screen protectors for Apple’s upcoming devices.

This adds further fuel to the fire and indicates that we can expect screen sizes in this region, with each protector clearly marked as to its dimensions.

Save

Noticeably there are only three protectors created, leading to an understanding that the iPhone 12 Max and 12 Pro will share compatibility when it comes to screen protectors.

The decision to launch four new devices at the same time is certainly a bold option from Apple, who’ve not taken this route in the past. However, the success of the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020 at more affordable price-points is sure to be the main driver here, leaving us very excited about what will come in September and how much it will cost to obtain.