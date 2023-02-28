Realme GT3 Launched In Europe: World’s Fastest Charging Smartphone! 

Realme just launched the world’s fastest-charging smartphone in the global markets. Here’s everything you need to know!

Realme, the sub-brand of Oppo, has brought its 240W SuperVOOC fast-charging tech to the international market. It is currently the fastest charging smartphone available, with the ability to fast charge from 0-100% in under 10 minutes.

Realme announced this at the MWC 2023 event. This is the same smartphone Realme launched in China last month as Realme GT Neo 5.

Let’s talk about Realme GT3 and everything you need to know!

Realme GT3: Pricing & Availability

Realme GT3 will be available on these RAM and internal storage configurations: 8/128GB, 12/256GB, 16/256GB and 16/512GB. The pricing starts at $649 for the 8/128GB variant. The phone will be available in two colours: Booster Black and Pulse White.

Realme has not mentioned when the phone will go on sale, and the availability of the phone will be announced later. The phone is expected to go on sale in May or June, depending on the region.

Realme GT3: Key Features & Specifications

Realme GT3 comes with a fresh new design, a camera array on the back, two rings, and an RGB LED strip housed around the Snapdragon logo.

Realme GT3 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a brightness of up to 1400 nits and supports HDR10+ certification.

Realme GT3 is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the previous generation Snapdragon flagship. It still makes the phone one of the top-performing Android phones in the market, just below Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones.

Coming to the cameras, the phone comes with a triple camera setup, one with a 50MP main snapper featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor and has OIS support. The secondary cameras are abysmal, as it comes with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Now coming to the talking point of the phone, it comes with a 4,600mAh battery with 240W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone takes to get fully charged in around 9 minutes and 30 seconds. The phone hits 20% in just 80 seconds and charges up to 50% in 4 minutes.

The company claims the phone has the “fastest charging power for years to come, as it has reached the maximum charging power possible under USB-C standards”. But that maximum limit has already been breached. And Realme isn’t using the native USB Type C standard for charging anyway.

The phone uses three 100W charging chips to attain 98.5% charging efficiency. The phone uses a dual GaN charger, which is almost the same size as that Realme’s 150W charger from last year. It also uses the first 12A USB cable to support the high current it uses the phone to charge.

Realme has mentioned that the battery retains upto 80% of its original capacity after 1600 cycles.

The phone features a “Pulse Interface System” at the back and a C-shaped RGB light beside the camera array. It will pulse Red for the first 80% till the phone reaches 20%. Then for the next 7 minutes, it will pulse Purple till it reaches 100%. It will also double up as notification LEDs, and when taking timed pictures, the LED will flash according to the timer.

Faster Charging Speeds Are Coming

With Realme breaking the 240W barrier in charging speeds, Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, today made its own announcement of fast charging tech, which can reach speeds of 300W. It was only a technology demo, using a customised version of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition with a 4100mAh battery. It charged the phone from 0-100% in 5 minutes, with 0-50% charging completed in 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

