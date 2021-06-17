The RealMe GT is now official and it is the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone you can buy – if you can actually find one…

RealMe is known for making cheap phones, cheap phones that look great and function brilliantly.

This is how the company made its bones.

It is also how it plans on surpassing OnePlus in the UK.

The RealMe GT is not a cheap phone per se; rather, it is a flagship phone with an extremely low price tag – around £550 in the UK.

Like OnePlus before it, and Xiaomi, RealMe is all about value for money. It knows its demographic (youngsters). And it is marketing exclusively towards them using platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The New “Flagship Killer”

RealMe wants to be the new OnePlus, so much so that it has even lifted its old slogan: Flagship Killer.

With OnePlus now off in the weeds somewhat, brands like VIVO and RealMe have real potential to upset the balance in the UK, and the RealMe GT is exactly the kind of phone you do that with.

Save The RealMe GT

Save The RealMe GT

Save The RealMe GT

Save

RealMe GT + A Still of Its Instagram Marketing In Action

Interesting, RealMe, OPPO, OnePlus, and VIVO are all owned/controlled by the same company.

The RealMe GT runs the latest Snapdragon 888 CPU, it has a 120Hz OLED display, and it runs a dizzying array of cameras on its rear, fronted by a 64MP wide-angle shooter.

You have 128GB of storage as standard, with the option of 256GB, and that is backed up by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Internally, you have a 4500mAh battery, support for 5G, and even a headphone jack. Add in additional extras like 65W fast charging and the value proposition of this phone becomes obvious.

The phone is beast, basically. I know this because I am testing it right now; I actually have one sat in my pocket as I write this post.

The RealMe GT Sets A New Precedent

One of the things that really impressed me about the RealMe GT was its industrial design; it looks and feels like a $1000 phone.

There’s no weak points in the design, everything is perfectly balanced and it looks premium as heck too.

The back panel is made entirely from an iconic-looking yellow vegan leather that is striped with a black strip that houses the camera module at the top.

This design is both striking and well thought out – it gives the phone an identity that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Where To Buy The RealMe GT?

The RealMe GT is a near-perfect phone (for the asking price). You cannot complain too much about anything when you’re getting this much value for money.

Even RealMe’s software is decent; it is vastly superior to Xiaomi’s bloated and buggy MIUI, having all the things you want and myriad customization options.

There is bloatware, of course, but it is nowhere near as bad as it is on Xiaomi phones.

So what’s the problem with the RealMe GT?

Simple: you can’t really get it anywhere in the UK or the USA.

Amazon isn’t carrying it yet and neither are any UK retailers. In the US, literally, NO ONE has it.

If you want to buy the RealMe GT, you’ll have to do it via AliExpress. And this is bad for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, if you do order one via AliExpress, the phone will most likely take weeks to ship to you. The second is that, should something happen to the phone, or it breaks in transit, you will have no recourse.

AliExpress is not good with refunds. And this makes buying the RealMe GT supremely risky.

And this sucks because had RealMe got decent distribution for this phone, I am positive it’d sell like hotcakes.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE