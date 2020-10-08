RealMe 7 & RealMe 7 Pro Specs Detailed: 65W Charging + LOW PRICES

And both the RealMe 7 & RealMe 7 Pro cost next to nothing. You can pick up either handset for less than £300!

In Brief:

The RealMe 7 and RealMe 7 Pro feature Super Dart and Dart charging, which is 65W and 35W charging respectively

Both phones feature quad-lens cameras

The RealMe 7 and RealMe 7 Pro retail for less than £300

The RealMe 7 starts from £179

Both handsets are now available (View Options)

RealMe, a BBK brand, is making a name for itself globally right now. Causing brands like Samsung and Huawei trouble, RealMe is fast becoming one of the most exciting budget Android phone makers on the planet.

The company’s latest phones – the RealMe 7 and RealMe 7 Pro – are proof that innovation doesn’t have to stop, even if you’re talking about budget Android phones.

The RealMe 7 & RealMe 7 Pro both feature RealMe’s INSANELY fast charging capabilities, though the RealMe 7 Pro is faster with 65W charging capabilities. You also get a pretty impressive array of specs and quad-lens cameras on both phones.

RealMe 7 & RealMe 7 Pro Specs Compared

SPECS Realme 7 Pro Realme 7 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 8GB (LPDDR4x) 4,6, or 8GB (LPDDR4x) Storage 128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable) 64 or 128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable) Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz, FHD+ (2,400×1,080), 20:9 6.5-inch LCD, 90Hz, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 20:9 Rear cameras 64MP primary (Sony IMX682, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (FOV 119°) + 2MP macro + 2MP B&W portrait 48MP primary (Samsung S5KGM1ST, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (FOV 119°) + 2MP Macro + 2MP B&W portrait Front camera 32MP 16MP Battery 4,500mAh (65W charging) 5,000mAh (30W charging) Headphone jack Yes Yes Software Android 10 (Realme UI) Android 10 (Realme UI) Other Under-display fingerprint scanner, Dual-SIM, NFC Power-button fingerprint scanner, Dual-SIM, NFC Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 8.7mm 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm Weight 182g 197g Colors Mist White, Mist Blue Mirror White, Mirror Blue Price £279 / €279 £179-239 / €179-239

As you can see in the specs list above, the phones, while packed with decent hardware for the price, are actually rather varied. The RealMe Pro 7 is the obviously more potent handset.

RealMe Pro 7 Specs – What’s Important & Why

CPU: Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 8GB of RAM

Main Camera Sensor: 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.8

RealMe 7 Specs – What’s Missing & What It Means

CPU: MediaTek Helio G95

RAM: 4, 6, or 8GB of RAM

Main Camera Sensor: 48MP Samsung S5KGM1ST, f/1.8

As you can see, the RealMe 7 Pro has a better main camera sensor (Sony’s IMX682 is vastly superior to Samsung’s S5KGM1ST), a better CPU, and more available RAM; the RealMe Pro 7 ships with 8GB of RAM as standard.

For this reason, performance and imaging capabilities will be dramatically better on the RealMe 7 Pro. Although you will have to pay more for access to these more premium specs and features.

The standard RealMe 7 is a salt of the earth budget Android phone. The corners that have been cut, while important, aren’t too much of a deal-breaker. Not at this price point.

You will still get decent(ish) performance from the MediaTek CPU, though it will lag behind the Snapdragon where it counts. Expect some lag and delay, and maybe even some stuttering, with the MediaTek CPU.

In the camera department, things are slightly more equal: both phones use quad-lens cameras on the rear, though the RealMe 7 Pro does use a better main sensor. And this will have a dramatic effect on the quality of images you can capture.

Still, for £179, the RealMe 7 offers up a ton of value for money. I mean, can you name another sub-£200 phone that comes with a quad-camera on its rear and looks this good? I can’t. And this is the #1 reason why RealMe is killing it right now: great design, great specs, and loads of value for money.

RealMe’s 65W Super Dart – The MAIN Event…

One of the biggest, standout features of the RealMe 7 Pro is its 65W Super Dart charging abilities. With this charging technology, you’ll be able to charge the phone from dead to 100% inside 30 minutes – few phones on the market can currently match this.

With the RealMe 7, you get 35W Dart charging. And that’ll juice your phone from dead to 100% inside 60 minutes. Impressive when you consider the size of the RealMe 7’s battery: it uses a 5000mAh cell.

Also, with a battery of this size, you’re probably looking at a good two days of usage before a recharge is required too. If battery life and value for money are important to you, RealMe is well worth a look in 2020. Its main niche is battery life, fast charging, and low prices. And it nails all of these things.

Are They Waterproof?

Neither phone has an IP rating, but RealMe says they do have some form of water-resistance, meaning they can withstand splashes and quick dips in the water, though you’ll want to avoid prolonged exposure to water. Without IP68, neither phone would last long at the bottom of a toilet.