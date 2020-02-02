You Can Now (Sort Of) Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S20…

Samsung has confirmed that its incoming range of Samsung Galaxy S20 phones will get a release date on March 20. And if that wasn’t enough to get your juices flowing, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20 range are now open too – click here for details.

This year’s Galaxy S20 range (yep, it’s definitely not called the Galaxy S11) will be comprised of three models: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We’ve covered the main differences between each Galaxy S20 model in a separate post, so check that out if you want to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Pre-Order – You Have To Register!

If you want to pre-order a Galaxy S20, and Samsung seems to think a lot of people do, you must register to pre-order (you can do that here). Once you’ve done that, you’ll be first in line when pre-orders for the phone go officially live on February 11.

Samsung has confirmed that pre-ordered Galaxy S20 units will be shipped on March 11, so just a month after the new range is announced. Prices for the Galaxy S20 range have not been confirmed just yet, that’ll happen on February 11, but they’re expected to be rather pricey – the S20 will likely start at around $800/£800 with the S20 Ultra topping out at $1300/£1200.

Why pre-order the Galaxy S20? The #1 reason is that you’ll get the phone before anybody else. However, Samsung will also likely announce some specific deals for pre-order models. And one of these deals is said to be a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ (you know, Samsung’s AirPods Pro alternative).

Carriers For The Galaxy S20 At Launch?

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular are all confirmed as carriers for the Galaxy S20 range. In the UK, you’re looking at Three, Vodafone, EE, and O2 as well as smaller networks like GiffGaff and Tesco Mobile.

You will also be able to pre-order the phones unlocked, of course, and if you’re buying the Galaxy S20 outright, this would be the #1 way to buy it. Unlocked phones are more valuable than locked ones, have better resale values, and are cheaper to run because you can shop around for the best SIM-only deals whenever you like which saves you money on data and lets you better manage your monthly costs.

Still on the fence about the Galaxy S20? Check out our quick primer on the Galaxy S20 range to find out exactly what’ll make these phones stand out from the crowd. Me personally? I cannot wait to see what Samsung has done here. Apple’s iPhone 11 range is brilliant, especially the entry-level model, so whatever Samsung comes to the party with, it’ll have to be impressive from all angles (including price).

And remember: you gotta register here if you want to be in with a chance to pre-order.