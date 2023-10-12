Pixel 8a Leaks: EVERYTHING We Know So Far!

By Abhijith S Updated: 10/12/23 • 6 min read

Google’s next budget Pixel-a phone is coming in 2024 and has been leaked already. Let’s talk about everything we know about Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel devices usually leak early. Sometimes, Google even publishes the full details days before the launch event to prevent further leaks😂!

That means we don’t have to wait till the launch event or the official announcement to know more about the next A series Pixel phone. It’s all out there; it leaked many months before the official announcement.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Pixel 8a has more rounded edges compared to Pixel 7a.

It measures 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9 mm, as per the leaks.

Pixel 8a could be powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor.

Pixel 8a Design Leaks

@onleaks and SmartPrix have posted the CAD renders of Pixel 8a, revealing the phone’s design in all its glory. Take a look at the renders:

The leak also details the CAD model in a 360 video; see this:

Pixel 8a continues the Google design language of the camera bar on the back. It looks like the same one from Pixel 7a. Take a look at Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a, side by side:

But the major change to Pixel 8a compared to Pixel 7a is the roundness. The Pixel 8a is rounder than ever. Pixel 8 and 8 Pro came with a similar design – rounded edges, but Pixel 8a takes it up to a different level. It might be even rounder than the iPhones, which were traditionally round.

Let’s compare Pixel 8a with Pixel 8, side by side:

Now, do you get what I was talking about? The curvature on Pixel 8a is on another level.

Other than that, the things are more or less the same. Pixel 8a has a display with a punch hole in the center, which should have a 90Hz refresh rate (or more) and must be an OLED panel, considering the previous Pixels.

The Pixel 8a renders we discussed above have been corroborated with another Pixel 8a leak, which shows the hands-on images of the device. Take a look at this leak (via Android Authority):

Pixel 8a Dimensions

The leak from @onleaks has also detailed the dimensions of the upcoming Pixel 8a. Take a look:

Pixel 8a Pixel 7a Height 152.1 mm 152.4 mm Width 72.6 mm 72.9 mm Thickness 8.9 mm 9.0 mm

As you can see, the Pixel 8a remains close to the measurements of the Pixel 7a. The size remains the same, but it might not translate to both phones feeling similar in hand. Pixel 7a is rectangular, while Pixel 8a is more rounded, possibly making it easier to handle.

Pixel 8a Processor – Google Tensor G3

Google might be the only brand with the same chipset in its flagships and lower-budget phones. Since the introduction of Google Tensor silicon, Google has used the same chipset on one generation of its phones. Google Pixel 8 series debuted with Google Tensor G3 SoC, and Google Pixel 8a will also come with Google Tensor G3 SoC.

Google Pixel 8a was spotted running a Tensor G3 chipset on Geekbench benchmark; take a look:

Here are the specifications of the Google Tensor G3 chipset:

CPU: 1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4×2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.15 GHz Cortex-A510

1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4×2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.15 GHz Cortex-A510 GPU: Immortalis-G715s MC10

Google has taken quite a leap in performance compared to the previous Tensor chipset, Tensor G2. Tensor G3 uses the Cortex X3 core as the high-performance core, the same one used by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This is evident in the benchmark scores of Tensor G3. Tensor G3 scored 1,081,944 in the AnTuTu benchmark, whereas Tensor G2 only scored 740,256 in the same test. It still lags behind Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Apple A17 Pro chipsets, but Pixel 8a isn’t going to compete with phones with those chipsets. Instead, it will compete with phones with Snapdragon 7 series and Mediatek Dimensity chipsets. When Pixel 8a launches with this Tensor G3, it will be one of the best-performing phones in the segment!

Pixel 8a Camera

Pixel 8a is seen sporting a dual camera setup in these renders. The exact details of the camera setup aren’t available currently, but we can expect the secondary camera to be an ultrawide camera like Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a.

Take a look at Pixel 7a’s camera setup:

Primary – 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm, 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

– 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm, 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Ultrawide – 13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 1.12µm

We can expect the same to be continued on Pixel 8a, although there is a chance Google will update the primary sensor like it did for Pixel 8.

Pixel 8 just dropped this October. Pixel 8a won’t be released until six months from this release. Google releases the flagship Pixel phones in September or October, while the A devices get launched around May. Let’s take a look at the launch date of the previous Pixel:

Pixel 7a – May 10, 2023

Pixel 6a – May 11, 2022

Pixel 5a 5G – August 17, 2021

Pixel 4a 5G – November 5, 2020

Pixel 4a – August 20, 2020

Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL – May 15, 2019

As you can see, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a were released in May, the Pixel 5a was delayed to August, and the Pixel 4a as well, but the Pixel 4a 5G was an anomaly, which launched on a random date after the 4G model was launched. Pixel 3a and 3a XL were also launched in May.

So, we can expect the Pixel 8a to launch in May 2024!

Pixel 8a Price & Availability

Pixel 8a is a budget phone, and we can expect it to be launched at a similar price as that of Pixel 7a (around $500/£450).

But Google increased the prices for its flagships with the Pixel 8 series, so there is a chance Pixel 7a might see a hike as well. But Pixel 7a already had a hike in price over Pixel 6a when it was introduced, so we’re not sure if Google will increase the prices of A series phone once again. We will have to wait till the launch event to know for sure.