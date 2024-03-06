Google’s Pixel 8a Colors: What’s New Color-Wise For 2024?

03/06/24 • 2 min read

A new year means a new Pixel phone. But what colors with 2024’s Pixel 8a be available in? Here’s what we know so far…

The Pixel 8a will be Google’s next major smartphone release. The current Pixel 7a has been immensely popular with users, so there’s a hell of a lot of expectation about what Google does next with its Pixel A series.

While Google has yet to officially unveil the device, leaks and reports suggest that the Pixel 8a will be a true feast for the eyes, catering to a wide range of aesthetic preferences – it has a softer, rounder design this time around.

And while the Pixel 8a is rumored to cost more than the Pixel 7a, there’s plenty of new tech and specs on the way to warrant this slight price hike.

Pixel 8a Colors: What’s New This Year? As for colors, the Pixel 8a is expected to come in the following hues: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (light blue), and Mint (light green). For reference, the Pixel 7a is currently available in the following colors: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral. The takeaway? The Pixel 8a will come in a slew of new color options, with a much darker black option in the form of Obsidian.

Release Date Details & Specs Rumors also suggest that Google is likely to unveil the Pixel 8a during its I/O event in May. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a buttery-smooth visual experience. Google’s Tensor G3 SoC will be front and centre, bringing its improved performance and AI smarts, alongside a reported 8GB of RAM which should translate into some noticeable uplift over the Pixel 7a. I’ve heard talk of 12GB of RAM too, although don’t quote me on that. With the battery, most sources tend to agree it will run a 5000mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging (still very slow) and the same slow-as-sludge wireless charging as the Pixel 7a (5W). The good news is that the Pixel 8a’s battery is larger (5000mAh versus 4385 mAh on the 7a) and this, combined with the new Tensor G3 chipset should yield some pretty significant improvements in battery life and lasting power.