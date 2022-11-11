Google’s Pixel 8 specs have just leaked online – and they look damn impressive

The paint might only just be drying on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro but work is clearly underway on Google’s next Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 series. Usually, this far ahead of time, leaks are few and far between but that doesn’t mean they don’t happen.

Leak-wise, Google tends to be a lot more, well… leakier than Apple. We always get plenty of intel about its phones way before they’re launched. This happened with the Pixel 4, the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7, and it is continuing to happen with the Pixel 8.

Pixel 8 Specs

According to a new leak via WinFuture, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are currently codenamed “Husky” and “Shiba” and both phones, of course, will run an updated version of Google’s current Tensor CPU called “Zuma” while keeping the same modem as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Beyond this, the report claims that Google is bumping the RAM from 8GB to 12GB on both models. This is a pretty huge update from the 8GB you get on the base model Pixel 7. And it is this aspect, combined with the new Tensor chip, that could make both phones a rather significant update over the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro.

With the displays, the phones will apparently run the following: the Pixel 8 Pro will use a 2822 x 1344 resolution display, and the base model Pixel 8 will feature a 2268 x 1080 pixel screen. No word on whether the base model’s display will be bumped from 90Hz to 120Hz, though…

Pixel 8 Specs: Key Takeaways Here’s what we know so far about Google’s Pixel 8 phones: The Pixel 8 will likely get a launch and release date in October 2023 . It will run Android 14 which is currently code named Upside Down Cake .

. It will run which is currently code named . The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will run a new Tensor CPU, currently codenamed ZUMA .

. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will ship with 12GB of RAM as standard, up from 8GB on the base-model Pixel 7.

as standard, up from 8GB on the base-model Pixel 7. Google will almost certainly expand the capabilities of its telephoto lens, adding in support for 10x optical zoom – possibly more. Expect big updates to its Super Res Zoom tech as well.

Android 14 Codename Revealed

In addition to these early spec leaks, the report also unearthed Google’s current codename for Android 14 – it’s called Upside Down Cake. Indeed, this code for the next major update to Google’s Android platform is where the leaker found all of the above information.

There is no mention of the Pixel 8’s camera tech or any additional updates, design or otherwise, that Google has planned for the phone. But given the rising popularity of telephoto lenses and the demand for better and better zooming abilities, as well as the fact that the Pixel 7 Pro has 30x Super Res Zoom, we expect the Pixel 8 Pro to seriously up its optical zoom capabilities – possibly surpassing 10x.

Need to know more about the Pixel 8? Check out all the latest Pixel 8 news in leaks.

