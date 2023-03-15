Pixel 8 Leaked: Leaves Little To The Imagination!

Pixel 8 has also leaked! Here’s everything you need to know.

Yesterday, we saw the Pixel 8 Pro leak, revealing everything about the device. Pixel 8 has leaked from the same source revealing everything about the phone from the outside and some of its features and specifications.

This leak comes from OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, which gives us the first look at the Pixel 8, just like the previous leak did for the Pixel 8 Pro. Let us check out what has been revealed about the phone!

Pixel 8: Design

Pin

Pixel 8 follows the footsteps of the Pixel 8 Pro design and has more rounded corners, leaving behind the more rectangular shape of the Pixel 7 series. The phone still has the camera bar on the back, which has been a staple of the Pixels since the Pixel 6 series.

Pin

Pixel 8 has a similar-looking camera bar to the Pixel 7, with the dual cameras sitting in an oval shape. Pixel 8 Pro had an extra sensor on the back, which isn’t present on Pixel 8; we can only see a flash on the camera bar.

Pin

Like the Pro, Pixel 8 has a rounded metal frame that makes it easier to hold. We can see the power button and volume rockers on the right side. The right side doesn’t feature anything, but it should be where the SIM card tray is located when the phone comes out. We can see the type C port, speaker grille and mic at the bottom. The phone measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm in dimensions, while the thick camera bar will make it go up to 12mm in thickness.

Pixel 8: Specifications & Features

Pin

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will come with Google Tensor G3 SoC, the third iteration of Google’s in-house chipsets. But some reports suggest that the upcoming Tensor G3 chipset will be based on the unreleased Exynos 2300 SoC. If you remember, Samsung has chosen to go ahead with Snapdragon flagship chipsets for the next Galaxy flagships for the foreseeable future, so we might not see the release of Exynos 2300 from Samsung, but it might live on as Tensor G3. It is hardly surprising as the original Google Tensor was based on Samsung’s Exyos 2100.

The same report also mentions that the Tensor G3 is codenamed Zuma, and the devices it will use are codenamed Shiba and Husky. Shiba is a smaller model with a 2268 x 1080 resolution display. OnLeak’s report also came with a display size; Pixel 8 would feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, which should be a flat panel with a high refresh rate, either 90Hz or upgraded to 120Hz from Pixel 7. We can see that the panel uses a punch-hole camera with the camera in the middle.

Pin

Pixel 8 will reportedly be showcased at the upcoming Google I/O event scheduled for May 10. But the phone will not be launched at the event, as the launch event will happen only in Q3 or Q4 of 2023. We will see the launch of the upcoming Pixel 7A at the event, which was leaked in detail last week; take a look.