The Pixel 5a will get a release date and launch during August, and the phone will be both bigger and cheaper than the current Pixel 5

With reports suggesting the Pixel 5a will get a launch and release date in August, we don’t have long to wait for Google’s next “cheap” Pixel phone release.

Following on from the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G, the Pixel 5a will be more akin to the Pixel 4a 5G than Google’s current flagship, the Pixel 5.

Pixel 5a Gets Bigger Display & 5G

Reports suggest the Pixel 5a will not only ship with 5G but it will also have a bigger display than the current Pixel 5 at around 6.2in, making it ever-so-slightly larger than the Pixel 5’s 6in display.

Like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a will still be a relatively compact phone by 2021 standards. With expect dimensions of 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches, the Pixel 5a will definitely look and feel fairly compact when compared to newer releases from OPPO, VIVO, and RealMe.

Like the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a will feature a finger print scanner on its back and a centrally mounted hole-punch camera on the front the device.

New Cameras

One of the most exciting aspects of the Pixel 5a is that it is said to feature a new ultra-wide camera. Other updates to the Pixel 5a’s camera module include phase detection auto focus and updated software abilities.

Internally, the Pixel 5a will almost certainly run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM. With storage, my sources tell me, Google is outfitting it with 64GB and 128GB.

Price

As for pricing, again, my source at one of the UK’s biggest networks, told me the Pixel 5a will be slightly more expensive than the Pixel 4a – but not by much.

It’ll still likely cost under £400, thankfully.

The big updates this time around, especially for those currently running the Pixel 4a, will be 5G and the Pixel 5a’s updated camera module which, with the inclusion of a new ultra-wide lens, should be very impressive.

The Pixel 5a will be competing with handsets like the newly launched OnePlus Nord N200 5G which retails for under £300. Google’s ace in the hole, as ever, is its camera technology – it is just way better than almost everybody else in the space right now.

Add in the best Android software available and you’re looking at what will likely be one of the best Android phones to launch inside 2021.

The Pixel 4a was great, so I have high expectations for the Pixel 5a. And given what we’ve just discussed, I don’t think any of us will be disappointed when its August launch rolls around!

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE