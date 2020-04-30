Pixel 4a Release Date Just Got Leaked (For Europe, Anyways)

If you’re looking to pick up a Google Pixel 4a, you might not have long to wait – a German carrier has just confirmed its release date…

The Google Pixel 4a will apparently get a release date on May 22. News of the release date comes via Vodafone Germany which accidentally leaked some internal documents that detailed when Google’s next-gen Pixel phone would be available in the region.

I say, leaked, but no one’s really sure what happened; a German blog managed to get hold of some internal documents from Vodafone Germany that confirmed the network is planning to sell the Pixel 4a from May 22 – so about three weeks time!

Obviously, you’ll want to take this news with a pinch of salt. Documents can be falsified or knocked-up in Photoshop with very little effort. Still, the leak does reveal plenty of information that matches up with current rumors about the Pixel 4a.

For instance, it confirms that the Pixel 4a will retail for 399 Euros, so slightly cheaper than Apple’s iPhone SE (2020). It also confirmed that the Pixel 4a would feature a plastic chassis, just like the Pixel 3a, as well as a 5.8in 1080p OLED display, alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 CPU and a 3080mAh battery that’ll charge up at 18W.

As for cameras, the documents claim the Pixel 4a will feature a 12MP sensor with optical and electronic image stabilization are on board. It does not mention whether it will be a single or dual-lens setup, however, though most sources tend to agree it will utilize a single-lens camera just like the Pixel 3a.

There’s no word on 5G for the Pixel 4a. If it does feature 5G, it’d need to be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G CPU, though most reports link the Pixel 4a the non-5G 765 CPU. Given the price of this phone, I’d wager it will not feature 5G. Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) doesn’t, so I guess Google’s comfortable omitting this feature on the 4a.

Keeping 5G exclusive to the Pixel 5, which is due out later on this year, will also ensure that sales of that phone aren’t cannibalized by the 4a. Or, at least, that would appear to be the logic. The ironic thing, however, is that the Pixel 4a will almost certainly out-sell the Pixel 5, just as the Pixel 3a did before it…

More news as we get it!

