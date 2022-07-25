Oprah Winfrey’s Morning Routine Is Unsurprisingly Chill

When you think of the biggest A-listers in celebrity history, Oprah is certainly on the list – but what does the billionaire get up to first thing in the morning? Let’s take a look…

A recurring theme in everything Oprah Winfrey does is that people should assume personal responsibility for their lives and work to make the world a better place.

Winfrey is a television legend, producer, and actor. She was the first Black American woman to run a production firm on her own. She received an Academy Award nomination for The Color Purple, her first film.

Perhaps most notably, between 1986 and 2011, The Oprah Winfrey Show ran for an incredible 25 seasons.

Winfrey is a devoted philanthropist who has donated a considerable amount of money to organisations that support Chicago Public Schools, Morehouse College, Tennessee State University, and the Chicago Academy of Arts, among others.

The Oprah Winfrey Foundation also helps uncover child abusers and provides sanctuaries for women who have suffered abuse.

When you think of a billionaire – how do you envision their mornings pan out? Let’s take a look at what Oprah herself gets up to.

Oprah Winfrey’s Morning Routine

Who needs an alarm when you’ve got dogs, right?

Oprah has stated that she never sets an alarm, as she, and an increasing number of us, are aware that they’re a very disruptive way to rise from slumber.

Even without an alarm, Oprah will wake up between 6:00 and 6:20, brush her teeth, and then take the dogs out for a walk.

She loves nature – so much so that her property has over 3,000 trees, so this dog walk alone is a calm walk through nature.

She returns inside and brews her favourite cappuccino while reading cards from her 365 Gathered Truths box after making sure the dogs have been catered for.

Oprah’s Morning (Spiritual) Exercise Routine

The Sufis are a Middle Eastern group who believe that all faiths are one and point to the same north star, and Oprah Winfrey has claimed that she begins a series of spiritual rituals by reading their writings.

Oprah then meditates, and she said that she sometimes burns three candles while doing so in the morning.

It might make you feel more refreshed to get up early to meditate. Additionally, spending a few minutes before the day starts may support your mental health and encourage a clearer outlook all day long.

Oprah’s Morning Physical Exercise Routine

Exercise is a significant component of Oprah Winfrey’s everyday regimen.

She has said she would exercise for an hour using a low-impact strength-training technique called resistance flexibility, which includes two or three people pushing on you while you push against them.

To assist her, she has stretchers that visit her home.

Finally, to complete the morning routine, it’s time for a run. For instance, she would run a large circle around her house after spending 30 minutes on the treadmill.

She can jog for a good two miles without ever leaving her property since she lives on 65 acres of beautiful land.

Ultimately, while this may all seem like a rather strict routine, she’s adamant that it’s more important to live life to the fullest and appreciate the little things than it is to be too strict on oneself.

