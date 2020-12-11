OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G Specs & Release Date: All The Details…

The OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G will launch later this year, bringing a host of new updates and features, as well as Android 11 – here’s what you need to know

The OPPO Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro 5G are now official (in China, at least), picking up where the company’s Reno 4 series left off. But the most exciting thing about the event was that OPPO teased another phone, due out later this year.

I’m talking, of course, about the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G – a high-end, ultra-flagship. This phone will be more expensive than the OPPO Reno5 PRO 5G and the reason will be because it has more spec, improved cameras, and more performance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G…

OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G Release Date

The OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G is expected to be announced on December 24, although it most likely won’t get a release date until January 2021 – at the earliest. The phone will run Android 11 out the box, pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 CPU (or perhaps its newer 888 CPU), and come with a sizeable price tag – perhaps as much as $900.

We’ll know more about pricing once the phone has launched, but given the price structure of the Reno 5 range, I think it is fairly reasonable to assume that the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G will be more in-line with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 pricing than OPPO’s usually competitive pricing.

Design

Not much is known about whether OPPO will change the design too much on the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G. Most likely, the phone will look identical to the OPPO Reno5 PRO 5G, with all the big differences secreted away inside the phone.

With dimensions, the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G will measure in at 159.9 x 72.5 x 8 mm and weigh 184g. You’ll have a 6.55in FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The front of the phone is mostly display, save for a small hole-punch camera that is located in the top left corner.

The OPPO Reno 5 range is available in the following colors: Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night. And we’d expect that to be the case for the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G too, although there could be some new, exclusive color options – we’ll just have to wait and see.

Specs & Features

The OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G will ship with Android 11 and, because of its later release date, I’d be willing to wager that it will ship with Qualcomm’s incoming Snapdragon 888 CPU – not the Snapdragon 865.

With memory, you’re looking at two options: 8GB and 12GB. And for storage, you’ll have 128GB and 256GB, as well as potentially a 512GB option. I mean, if this model is positioned as a “pro” model, OPPO will have to more of everything and a great place to start is with storage.

With connectivity, you’ll have all the latest WiFi stuff (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot) as well as Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, and aptX HD. With biometrics, the phone will ship with an under-display fingerprint sensor and, potentially, facial recognition unlocking.

In terms of battery life, the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G will use a 4500mAh internal battery and it will ship with OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology which means 65W fast-charge and also 35W wireless charging. OPPO, along with RealMe, as well as VIVO (all BBK phone brands) is currently leading the market in this regard.

Camera

50 MP, (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

13 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm

2 MP, (macro)

One of the key areas where OPPO will differentiate the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G from the other phones in the Reno 5 range is its camera. As you can see from the above camera spec breakdown, the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G is packing some serious heat in the camera department.

You have a 50MP camera up front as the main sensor; the sensor is a wide-angle one with a large aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). With video-recording abilities, you have support for 4K video at 1080p and 1080p at 30/60/120fps.

Wrapping Up…

The OPPO Reno 5 range, as expected, looks pretty darn tasty. But if you’re looking at picking one up, and you want a true flagship experience, it might be worth waiting until January to see how the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G turns out.

OPPO’s flagships are ALWAYS impressive, so we have high hopes for the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G, as well as the OPPO Reno5 range itself. The company now has a nice spread of options, across multiple price points, with the OPPO Reno5 PRO+ 5G topping the range as the true flagship option for 2021.

I am VERY interested in this phone. I cannot wait to see what it is packing once it gets official…