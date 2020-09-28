OPPO’s Reno 4 Series is currently made up of three models: the OPPO Reno 4 Pro, the OPPO Reno 4 and the OPPO Reno 4 SE.

All of them have already been officially presented in China (the first two in June and the SE model this week), but they have not yet reached Europe.

Oppo Reno 4 Series Avalable In Europe

That will change on Thursday, the day which the Chinese company plans to hold an online event to welcome the Reno 4 series to the global market.

However, judging by the latest rumours, everything indicates that one more member will join the Series, the OPPO Reno 4 Lite, whose renders and price have already been leaked through Twitter.

According to the well-known leaker Sudhanshu, OPPO will soon launch the OPPO Reno4 Lite in blue and black colours, and in a configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, he adds that it will have a price less than €300 and that it will be the OPPO F17 Pro renamed for the European market.

Oppo Reno 4 v Oppo Reno 4 Pro

The Reno 4 Series balances functionality with a slim and lightweight design that carries on the global trend of industrial design. Reno 4 Pro is the thinnest 5G smartphone with 65W charging.

Here we have made it easy to see the difference between the Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro which have been available in China since June 2020.

SPECS Oppo Reno 4 Oppo Reno Pro Performance Snapdragon 765G / Android 10 Snapdragon 765G / Android 10 Storage 128GB 128GB RAM 8GB 8GB Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP 48MP + 12MP + 13MP Display 6.43” 6.55” Colours Diamond Blue, Mirror Black, Taro Purple Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank, Green Glitter

Oppo Reno 4 Lite

If we look at the leaked images, the back of this future OPPO phone is very similar to that of the OPPO Reno 4 SE, but it has a square module to house a quadruple rear camera instead of triple.

In addition, the front view shows us a screen with a pill-shaped perforation that would serve to house the double front camera, a feature present in the OPPO F17 Pro, but not in the Reno 4 SE.

If it is a renamed F17 Pro, we would talk about a phone with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, MediaTek’s Helio P95 processor, dual 16 MP + 2 MP front camera and quad rear 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera.

As for the battery, it would have a capacity of 4,000 mAh and it would be compatible with the 30W fast charge (not with the 64W, like the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro).

As it is a leak, we cannot take anything for granted, but it would not be the first time that OPPO has launched a model of its F-series from China in Europe with a different name.

All will be revealed Thursday, October 1, which is when the manufacturer plans to hold the global launch event of the Reno 4 series.