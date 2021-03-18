If you’re looking at buying the newly launched OPPO Find X3 Pro, you’ll have plenty of contract options in the UK, as Vodafone, EE, Three and O2 will all selling the phone

The OPPO Find X3 Pro launched this week, alongside the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, but it is the X3 Pro that is the true flagship. Shipping with specs that rival the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Find X3 Pro is one of 2021’s most exciting “ultra flagship” phones.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will be available to buy via EE, Vodafone, Three and O2 in the UK, starting from April 14. You will be able to get pre-orders of the phone before this date, no doubt – but there’s nothing confirmed just yet.

The Find X3 Pro is a 5G phone, so it will be available with 5G and LTE plans. If you want truly unlimited 5G data allowance, you’ll be best going with Three.

With specs, the OPPO Find X3 Pro runs all the latest hardware and gear. You have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a very impressive camera setup.

Here’s a quick overview of the OPPO Find X3 Pro’s camera tech:

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF

50 MP, f/2.2, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF

3 MP, f/3.0, (macro)

The big USP with the OPPO Find X3 Pro’s camera, besides its impressive main sensor and telephoto lens, is that it will take stunning macro photos. With its 3MP macro lens, users will be able to 60x zoom in on objects for stunning close up shots.

“The Find X Series continues to enjoy huge success globally. The new Find X3 Series pushes innovation synonymous with OPPO even further. Our flagship Find X3 Pro 5G smartphone combines true image capture performance with a one-of-a-kind, elegant design. With this new series our focus was to help customers bring colours to life and inspire them to explore new possibilities with the latest technology.” Maggie Xue, President of OPPO Western Europe

And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, the OPPO Find X3 Pro features 65W fast charge and 35W wireless charging, a stunning 6.7in 120Hz OLED display, and OPPO’s latest UX software, ColorOS 11.2.

Price & Release Date

With prices, you’re looking at £1,099 / AU$1,699, although the phone will likely be available on select contracts from as little as £30 per month with a small upfront fee.

Can’t decide between this phone and the Galaxy S21 Ultra? See how they compare inside our OPPO Find X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra spec shoot-out.

