OPPO Launches Slew of Affordable 5G Phones

The OPPO A54 5G, A74 5G, and A94 5G are now official – and they look great, packing awesome specs and 5G connectivity

After some seriously impressive growth during 2020 and 2021, OPPO isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The Chinese company has today confirmed not one but three new, affordable 5G phones in the form of the OPPO A54 5G, the OPPO A74 5G, and OPPO A94 5G.

Here’s how the specs for all the phones compare.

A54 5G A74 5G A94 5G 6.49-inch LCD 90Hz Hyper-colour screen 6.49-inch FHD punch-hole LCD 90Hz Hyper-colour screen 6.43 inch 2400 x 1080 FHD+ Super AMOLED Display 4GB memory and 64GB storage 6GB memory and 128GB storage 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage Qualcomm® Snapdragon™480 5G platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon™480 5G platform MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chip 5000mAh Mega Battery 5000mAh Mega Battery 4310mAh battery 48MP quad camera

8MP wide-angle camera

2MP monochrome camera

2MP macro camera 48MP AI Quad Camera8MP wide-angle camera2MP monochrome camera2MP macro camera 48MP Quad camera

8MP Wide-Angle camera

2MP Portrait Mono Camera

2MP Macro Mono Camera AI Scene Enhancement 2.0Ultra-clear 108MP ImagesUltra Night ModeStylishing Filters AI Scene Enhancement 2.0Ultra-clear 108MP ImagesUltra Night ModeStylishing Filters AI Scene Enhancement 2.0

Dual-View Video

HDR VideoDynamic BokehNight Plus

10W Fast Charge 18W Fast Charge 30W VOOC Flash ChargeSuper Night Standby Mode Supports both SA and NSA networks with dual-mode 5G Supports both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks Dual Network Channel4G/5G Seamless Data Switch OPPO A54 5G vs OPPO A74 5G vs OPPO A94 5G

“With a long-awaited British summer right around the corner, this launch has been designed with the excitement of life after lockdown in mind. From capturing new memories with friends and family, the OPPO A54 5G offers high-end technology at a wallet-friendly price. Now that UK customers are no longer confined to their homes, we were determined to design something that is the perfect companion for life in the “new normal” – the expanded OPPO A-series does just that.” Kevin Cho, OPPO UK Managing Director

The New OPPO A Series Range

All three new products in the A Series include a 48MP main camera that captures clear and high-quality photos and are supported by a separate 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP monochrome camera and 2MP macro camera.

You also have 5G connectivity and large batteries inside them that OPPO claims will deliver 1.5 days of battery life. The A94 5G is the most expensive the range but it is still very affordable at £299.

Meanwhile, the OPPO A54 5G is the entry-level model with prices starting at £219. The OPPO A74 5G retails for £249.

As it stands, these new OPPO phones are some of the best value 5G phones to hit the market.

You have great cameras, decent internal specs, nice design, and plenty of battery life – basically, exactly what 99.9% of consumers want.

Pricing, Specs & Availability

A54 5G (£219 RRP) comes in two colours, Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple, available with 4GB memory and 64GB storage. The Fluid Black variant is ranged at EE, Vodafone, O2 and Sky, while Virgin Media, OPPO’s eStore, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon feature both Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple variants.

comes in two colours, Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple, available with 4GB memory and 64GB storage. The Fluid Black variant is ranged at EE, Vodafone, O2 and Sky, while Virgin Media, OPPO’s eStore, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon feature both Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple variants. A74 5G (£249 RRP) comes in two colours, Fluid Black and Space Silver, available with 6GB RAM / 128GB storage. Both colourways are ranged in OPPO’s eStore and Amazon, while Three features the Fluid Black variant.

comes in two colours, Fluid Black and Space Silver, available with 6GB RAM / 128GB storage. Both colourways are ranged in OPPO’s eStore and Amazon, while Three features the Fluid Black variant. A94 5G (£299 RRP) comes in two colours including Fluid Black and Cosmo Blue, available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both colourways are offered in OPPO’s eStore and Amazon, while the Fluid Black variant is ranged at EE and at Carphone Warehouse.

