OnlyFans is About To Make Itself Extinct…

OnlyFans is known for one thing and one thing only: NSFW content. And from October, NSFW content will be banned. This won’t end well…

OnlyFans is about to make some huge changes to how the platform works. From October, OnlyFans will block NSFW content. And for a platform that is 90% NSFW content, this seems a little strange.

Sure, OnlyFans has plenty of accounts that aren’t NSFW; it has cooking channels and celebrities on there. But let’s not kid ourselves here: the vast majority of the platform’s accounts are NSFW.

And the vast majority of its subscribers are there because they want to see NSFW content. Tumblr did something similar a few years ago, and we all know what happened to Tumblr…

The Best NSFW Platform On The Market

Prior to COVID, OnlyFans experienced steady growth. But during the pandemic, as millions of people lost their jobs, thousands of people started NSFW accounts on OnlyFans as a way to make money.

There are now thousands of NSFW accounts on OnlyFans, and quite a few of them make a very tidy living – one girl recently appeared all over the news, revealing she makes $109,000 a month from her OnlyFans subscribers.

But once OnlyFans’s NSFW block comes into effect in October, all that’ll come to and end. In the example from above, her living is dependent on producing NSFW content. That’s what her subs want and expect. If OnlyFans starts blocking it, she’ll no longer be able to do what she does.

Why is OnlyFans blocking NSFW content? Here’s a statement from the company.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement.

The actual reason for OnlyFans’ porn block is actually really simple: it wants to make itself more attractive to investors. And apparently, investors aren’t too keen on putting their money into companies and platforms that promote and make money from porn.

OnlyFans Alternatives?

And while OnlyFans’ block on porn isn’t ideal for the vast majority of its users and subscribers, OnlyFans isn’t the only NSFW platform on the market. You have viable alternatives in the form of Admire Me and Exclusive Links to name just too. As well as Fansly, JustForFans, LoyalFans, and PocketStars.

And once OnlyFans brings in this porn ban, you can bet your bottom dollar that upwards of 80% of its current NSFW creators will just switch to one or more of the many, many OnlyFans alternatives now available online.

And if they do that, OnlyFans will most likely collapse in on itself and that means no more growth, loss of revenue, and that’s not something any investor likes to see on a balance sheet…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.