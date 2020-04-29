The OnePlus Z ain’t dead, it’s just biding its time apparently – sources suggest ultra-cheap OnePlus phone could land in July with 5G in tow…

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now official. But unlike previous OnePlus releases, they’re kind of expensive – especially the Pro model. Hopes for a cheap OnePlus release in 2020 are not over, though, as word on the street suggests the company is prepping to release the OnePlus Z within the next couple of months.

Like the iPhone SE (2020), the OnePlus Z will be priced in and around the $399.99 mark, making it decidedly cheaper than both of OnePlus’ current OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro handsets. If it does launch, by the close of the year, you’ll have $399.99 phone options from Apple, Google (with the Pixel 4a), and OnePlus with the OnePlus Z.

OnePlus Z vs iPhone SE (2020) – How It’ll Be Different…

Obviously, the OnePlus Z will lack most of the OnePlus 8/8 Pro’s core, flagship features – things like IP67 water-resistance, wireless charging, the 865 processor, and 12GB of RAM. This needs to happen to keep the price nice and low.

But as you can see below, the OnePlus Z’s specs aren’t exactly low-grade:

Display: 1080p 90Hz Display

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 1000

Camera: 48MP+16MP+12MP rear camera

Battery: 4000mAh

5G: Yes

Storage: 128GB to 256GB

Memory: 8GB of RAM

As you can see, there’s A LOT of RAM, plenty of storage, a decent, 90Hz display, and a flagship-grade chipset. On the subject of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000, it’s packing the latest ARM CPUs and support for 5G. If the OnePlus uses the 1000 model, not the 800, it should launch with 5G, so be sure to keep an eye on that stat when the phone gets official.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE (2020) uses Apple’s monstrous A13 chipset which beats essentially everything else on the market right now, including Qualcomm’s latest and great Snapdragon 865. The OnePlus Z does have more RAM than the iPhone SE, however, and it is also (allegedly) packing a triple-lens camera on its rear; the SE (2020)’s is a single lens.

Save

Other sources claim the OnePlus Z will feature a dual-lens camera, so the jury’s still out on the OnePlus Z’s camera tech at the moment. We’ll have to wait until we get more leaks in the future. In terms of raw specs, though, the OnePlus Z is more than a match for the iPhone SE (2020) in most areas, save for its SoC.

As for pricing, rumors suggest the OnePlus Z will retail for £400/$400 once it gets a release date in July, quelling any hopes for a $250/£250 release from OnePlus in 2020. Me personally? I’d probably just get the OnePlus 7T over this phone; it’s basically the same deal and is now readily available with zero concessions.

Another option would be the iPhone SE (2020) which, for $399.99/£419, is already setting pulses racing all over the globe. You can pick one up via Three on a range of ultra-competitive contracts deals too – prices start from as little as £30 a month.

At the end of the day, the upshot of all this is that by the end of 2020, you will have a variety of very compelling sub-$400 phones from some of the biggest phone brands in the world to choose from. And that is something we all stand to benefit from…

From Our Sponsors:

Looking To Save Big on iPhones, Xbox Consoles & Tablets? Check Out Music Magpie – You Could Save Hundreds of Pounds!