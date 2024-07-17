OnePlus Watch 2R: Epic Specs, Low Price & Excellent Tracking

OnePlus has just taken the wraps of its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2R and it is a BEAST in the battery department…

The OnePlus Watch 2R is a cheaper version of the already available OnePlus Watch 2. It packs in a raft of updates and features and is aggressively priced. But the star of the show? It’s 12 day battery life which runs rings around Apple’s Watch.

On top of this, the OnePlus Watch 2R – which leaked earlier this month – is lighter than its stablemate and, if you look at how its being marketed, OnePlus is clearly positioning this wearable at fitness types and adventurers / outdoor-types.

The price, $230 in the US, is very aggressive, undercutting everything inside Apple’s stable of smartwatches and most of Samsung’s new wearables as well. On top of this, OnePlus has included a raft of sensors for tracking everything from your calories to your SP02 to your stride length and even your cadence.

What Kind of Fitness Tracking Can The OnePlus Watch 2R Do? It Supports Over 100 Different Activity Tracking Modes… Pin The watch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an Always-on Display feature. It comes in two colours: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. The case is made of matte aluminum, making it 25% lighter than its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2. Fitness and Health Tracking The Watch 2R offers over 100 different sports modes. Enhanced modes for activities like running, cycling, and skiing provide detailed metrics. For running, it measures ground contact time and balance. The watch also tracks VO2 Max, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels. GPS and Location Services It features dual-frequency GPS, typically found in high-end fitness trackers, for precise location tracking even in challenging environments like urban areas or dense forests. Sleep and Stress Monitoring: The watch monitors sleep quality, breathing, blood oxygen levels, and snoring risk. It also offers stress monitoring by measuring heart rate variability. Software and Connectivity Running on Wear OS by Google, the Watch 2R provides access to Google apps and services, including Google Maps, Google Pay, and Google Assistant. It supports Fast Pair for easy setup with Android devices. Storage and Performance With 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, the watch offers ample space for apps and music, ensuring smooth performance. The Watch 2R has 5ATM and IP68 ratings, making it water and dust resistant. Interested? You can pick one up today for $230.