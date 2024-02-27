OnePlus Watch 2 Price & Release Date: What You Need To Know

02/27/24 • 6 min read

Pin

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Watch 2, its release date, and how much it costs…

TL;DR: OnePlus Watch 2 Launch Details 🚀💰 Premium Design & Features 🎨: Sapphire crystal, advanced fitness tracking, long battery life.

🎨: Sapphire crystal, advanced fitness tracking, long battery life. Price Tag 💵: $299 in the US, £299 in the UK. Offers value against competitors like Samsung & Google.

💵: $299 in the US, £299 in the UK. Offers value against competitors like Samsung & Google. Color Options 🖌️: Radiant Steel (silver case, black band) & Black Steel (black case and band).

🖌️: Radiant Steel (silver case, black band) & Black Steel (black case and band). Release Date 📅: March 3, 2023, in the US, UK, Europe, and India. Available at OnePlus.com and select retailers.

📅: March 3, 2023, in the US, UK, Europe, and India. Available at OnePlus.com and select retailers. Compatibility 🤝: Best with OnePlus phones, works with Android 8.0+ smartphones, not iOS compatible.

🤝: Best with OnePlus phones, works with Android 8.0+ smartphones, not iOS compatible. Extras 🛍️: Comes with a charging cradle. Optional accessories and stainless steel mesh band versions available at an additional cost.

🛍️: Comes with a charging cradle. Optional accessories and stainless steel mesh band versions available at an additional cost. Preorder Tip 📣: Preorder early to avoid stock shortages.

The newly launched OnePlus Watch 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to OnePlus’ first smartwatch attempt in 2021. This time around, OnePlus has packed the Watch 2 with premium design, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and long battery life to rival pricier competitors.

But how much does this flagship-level wearable cost, and when can you get your hands on it? Here’s a closer look at the OnePlus Watch 2’s price and release date details.

OnePlus Watch 2 Pricing Pin The OnePlus Watch 2 comes in a single size option – a 46mm case paired with a 22mm proprietary watch band. There are two colorways: Radiant Steel with a silver case and black band, or Black Steel featuring a black case and band. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Watch 2 retails for $299 in the United States. That positions it at the higher end of mid-range smartwatches, but undercuts the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch which both start above $300. In the UK, the OnePlus Watch 2 costs £299. For the features packed into the OnePlus Watch 2, including the high-end design, sapphire crystal display, fitness tracking sensors, and long battery life, the $299 starting price represents solid value. It costs significantly less than premium outdoor sports watches from Garmin and Polar that offer similar workout analysis. The watch comes with the proprietary charging cradle in the box. Optional accessories like additional watch bands and screen protectors range from $20 to $50. There are also upgraded models made with stainless steel mesh bands rather than silicone that cost slightly more.

OnePlus first unveiled the Watch 2 in the summer of 2022. After months of anticipation, the global launch date has now been confirmed. The OnePlus Watch 2 release date across the United States, UK, Europe and India is set for March 3, 2023. It will be available for purchase directly from OnePlus.com and via other select retailers. This represents a quick turnaround from the original OnePlus Watch, which launched in March 2021. The company clearly took feedback about the need for improvements to heart and fast-tracked development of the Watch 2. Those interested can sign up on the OnePlus website to be notified as soon as the Watch 2 becomes available for order. Given that stocks of new smartwatches often sell out fast, especially popular models, it’s recommended to preorder early before official sales open.

OnePlus Watch vs OnePlus Watch 2 Feature OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch Operating System Wear OS 4 with RTOS Proprietary RTOS Display 1.43 inch AMOLED, 460 x 460 pixels 1.39 inch AMOLED, 368 x 368 pixels Processor Snapdragon W5 + Apollo 4s Apollo 3 Memory 32GB + 2GB RAM 4GB + 1GB RAM Battery Life Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode), Up to 12 days (Power Saver Mode) Up to 4 days Water Resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM Durability MIL-STD-810H N/A Built-in GPS Yes (dual-frequency) Yes Health Features Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress tracking, various sports modes Heart rate, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring (later update) Other Features Always-on display, customizable watch faces, Google Assistant (planned update) Always-on display, customizable watch faces Price $299 $150 (original price) Analysis of Improvements Forget its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2 throws out the old and embraces the new. Here’s what makes it a game-changer: A Smarter Operating System Say goodbye to the limitations of the old system. The Watch 2 runs on Wear OS 4 with RTOS, unlocking a wider world of apps and features. It’s like switching from a flip phone to a smartphone, offering unprecedented versatility and user-friendliness. Brighter, Better Display The Watch 2 isn’t just about brains; it’s about beauty too. It boasts a larger, sharper 1.43 inch AMOLED display with vibrant 460 x 460 pixels. Compared to the previous model, it’s like comparing a standard TV to a high-definition masterpiece. Way More Performance Get ready for lightning-fast response and smooth operation. The Watch 2 packs a punch with the Snapdragon W5 + Apollo 4s processor, a significant upgrade from the original’s Apollo 3. Plus, with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, you have ample space for apps and data, making it a true powerhouse on your wrist. Incredible Battery Life Forget daily charging! The Watch 2 boasts a jaw-dropping 100 hours in Smart Mode and a staggering 12 days in Power Saver Mode. This blows the previous model’s 4 days out of the water, letting you focus on your life, not your battery. More Robust Design The Watch 2 isn’t afraid of a challenge. It meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard, meaning it can handle whatever you throw at it. And when it comes to health and fitness, it’s got you covered. Track your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and various sports, giving you a holistic view of your well-being.

Compatibility Pin The OnePlus Watch 2 is designed for optimal compatibility with OnePlus smartphones. This allows it to seamlessly connect to your OnePlus handset and integrate functions like app notifications, activity syncing, and music control. However, OnePlus states the Watch 2 will work with any Android smartphone running version 8.0 or higher. Basic smartwatch functionality will be available, but the experience won’t be quite as seamless as pairing with a OnePlus phone. For iPhone users, unfortunately the OnePlus Watch 2 is not compatible with iOS. It requires an Android device to connect during setup and for full app support. So Apple users will need to look elsewhere for a smartwatch pairing.

The Bottom Line

Pin

With a competitive $299 starting price, premium specs and March 3 release date, the OnePlus Watch 2 makes a compelling case as a flagship smartwatch option. Especially for existing OnePlus smartphone owners, its well-rounded set of features and long battery life promise to satisfy.

Need more information? Check out our OnePlus Watch 2 review – it covers everything you need to know, warts and all.